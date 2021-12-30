Opinion: What risk of a “gray swan” could derail the US economy and the stock market in 2022?

It’s hard to make predictions, especially about the future, said the late Grand Yankee of New York Yogi Berra. That’s certainly true as we head into 2022, where all kinds of so-called gray swans are lurking, each of which could slow the economy down and derail the stock market.
A gray swan is an event that is considered to have a low probability of occurring, but having a large impact if it does.
I think the bottom line is that we head into 2022 in pretty good shape, says Joel Naroff of Naroff Economics, a Southampton, PA-based consultancy. The economy has essentially recovered where it was, or almost where it was, before the pandemic struck. The government has provided enormous support to the economy. Wages are on the rise, but so are prices due to the supply chain.
A key question is what happens when the overwhelming government support Naroff referred to wears off. The Federal Reserve began to scale back a stimulus package, the monthly purchase of tens of billions of dollars in treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities that kept long-term interest rates low.
But that’s just one thing that could impact growth in 2022. Here are a few other things to watch out for:
Inflation.What happens if inflation rises even higher? The Consumer Price Index jumped 6.8% in the 12 months ending in November, the highest since 1982. It's not even clear that these higher inflation readings have peaked. , warns Scott Brown, technical market strategist at LPL Financial. Rampant inflation could scare the stock market,
and put the cost of everyday goods and services beyond the reach of many Americans.
- Higher interest rates.The Federal Reserve has already signaled up to three interest rate hikes in 2022. Higher rates could help curb inflation, but it could also mean higher borrowing costs for consumers.
- Financial instability.Soaring stock prices and a hot real estate market have generated vast amounts of wealth for tens of millions of Americans. Yet tens of millions more have missed this bonus and continue to live on paycheck after paycheck. A separate study in July, that of Bankrate, shows how precarious finances are for most Americans. More than half of 51% of Americans have less than three months of spending hidden in an emergency fund, he found. This includes 1 in 4 Americans who reported having no emergency funds at all, up from 21% in 2020.
- Geopolitical risks.Will Russia invade Ukraine? What about the Chinese saber blows on Taiwan? Since the United States withdrew from a nuclear deal withIran, this country has resumed uranium enrichmentand seems to be approaching the capacity of the atomic bomb. There’s also the crazy North Korea, which of course already has a small stockpile of bombs.
- Another COVID variant.Who can say that the Delta variant, and now the Omicron, will be the last variants of the pandemic, about to enter its third year? In addition to the horrific death toll, more than 800,000 Americans have perished, the virus continues to wreak havoc on everything from the harassed supply chain to travel to the workplace, whether our children go to school. and more.
Looking even further, there are additional economic risks. Here are three of those longer-term gray swans:
- Civil war?We’re closer than any of us would like to believe, says Barbara Walter, a professor at the University of California, San Diego. Walter, who is also on a Central Intelligence Agency advisory group that studies instability around the world, says his analysis came out independently of the CIA, which is not authorized to assess what is happening in states. -United, said if you assess the conditions that started civil wars in the world. , the United States has descended into dangerous territory. In reality,she writes in her next book that the United States is now an anocracy, somewhere between a democracy and an autocratic state. Talk about an economic question mark among other things.
- Worker shortages.We’ve all heard of the drop inactivity rateduring the pandemic, pushed by older Americans retiring early and younger workers leaving due to issues such as lack of child care. Yet there are forces at play that precede, and perhaps overshadow, these latest developments. For example, the birth rate in the United States, which has been declining for years, is now at a decades-long low. This, combined with opposition (in some neighborhoods at least) to even legal immigration, is creating labor shortages that will not go away when the pandemic subsides. Who is going to pay the social security and health insurance taxes, and taxes in general, if there are not enough new workers?
- De-globalization.The accelerated flow of capital, labor, goods, technology and more across borders has defined our world for a generation or more. Richard Haass, chairman of the Council on Foreign Relations, writes that globalization, once widely seen as a net benefit, can also be destructive as well as constructive, and in recent years an increasing number of governments and people around the world have come to view it as a net risk. As countries, including the United States, pull out, overhaul their supply chains and more, there will certainly be consequences. Such a disruption will be difficult to quantify and could affect us in ways that we currently cannot see.
