Stock markets falter as investors reflect on Omicron’s impact

France Media Agency December 30, 2021 | 10:24 am

NEW YORK, US – Stock markets faltered on Wednesday as a “Santa Claus rally” showed signs of fatigue as investors measured the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economic recovery. London’s FTSE 100 eclipsed other markets, rising 0.7% to an almost two-year high as UK traders returned from a long vacation. But the traditional post-Christmas bullish mood faded in Asia and the Eurozone, with markets ending up lower there. The situation was also mixed on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq fell even as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 hit new records. “The markets continue to reassess the economic impact of the Omicron variant,” Schwab analysts said in a note. The United States hit its highest ever average of new Covid cases as Omicron spreads at a breakneck pace, and the World Health Organization has warned that a “tsunami” of infections will push them. health systems on the verge of collapse. But investors also clung to data showing reduced risk of hospitalization, as well as the reality that trading volumes are extremely low between Christmas and New Years. “With market activity very low for the holiday season, investors continue to tentatively forecast a global recovery hitting a minor bump, not a pothole,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA Trading Group. “This is a positive drift in a lightly traded market,” said Patrick O’Hare, analyst at Briefing.com. “There really isn’t any news to drive the market today.” Among individual stocks, Victoria’s Secret climbed 12.2% after announcing it would repurchase $ 250 million of the company’s stock and upheld an earlier sale forecast. Biogen jumped 9.5% following a Korea Economic Daily report that the drugmaker is in talks to be acquired by the Samsung Group in a deal valued at $ 42 billion. Key figures around 9:50 p.m. GMT New York – Dow: UP 0.2% at 36,488.63 (close)

New York – S&P 500: UP 0.1% to 4,793.06 (close)

New York – Nasdaq: DOWN 0.1% to 15,766.22 (close)

London – FTSE 100: Up 0.7% to 7,420.69 (close)

Frankfurt – DAX: DOWN 0.7% to 15,852.25 (close)

Paris – CAC 40: DOWN 0.3% to 7,161.52 (closing)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.6% to 4,284.83 (closing)

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.6% to 28,906.88 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.8% to 23,086.54 (closing)

Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 0.9% to 3,597.00 (closing)

Euro / dollar: UP to $ 1.1351 vs. $ 1.1310

Pound / dollar: up $ 1.3489 from $ 1.3434

Euro / pound: DROP to 84.10 pence against 84.19 pence

Dollar / yen: up to 114.95 yen from 114.82 yen

Brent North Sea: + 0.4% to $ 79.23 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: EN up 0.8% to $ 76.56 per barrel

