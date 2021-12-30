4 stocks to buy or sell today December 30





Thursday Daily Trading Guide: After showing a sustained bullish movement over the past two sessions, the Indian stock market slipped into minor weakness amid the volatility on Wednesday and closed in negative territory. Nifty 50 lost 19 points and closed at 17,213 while BSE Sensex lost 90 points and closed at 57,806 levels. The Nifty Bank Index lost 138 points and closed at 35,045 levels. According to stock market experts, the current market configuration indicates a lackluster type move at the crucial air resistance level. This could suggest a possibility of a downward correction in the market from the highs. Daily Trading Guide for the Stock Market Today Speaking on the Daily Trading Guide for Nifty today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said: “The market appears to have placed itself on crucial air resistance and does not have the strength to overcome the obstacle. There is a greater possibility of a consolidation or downward correction in the next 1-2 sessions before showing a further upward rebound from the lows. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,100 levels. “ Daily trading strategy for the Nifty Bank index; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com, said: “According to our analysis, until Nifty breaks through its 17,300 hurdle and Bank Nifty breaks through its 35,500 resistance, there is a probability of a small correction, which would lead the Nifty to score a higher low and Bank Nifty to complete its final stage of the correction. Therefore, traders should look to take profits on long positions here and form aggressive long positions only if the indices break above the mentioned resistances. “ Day trading stocks for today Share day trading stocks to buy today; Stock market experts Sumeet Bagadia, executive director of Choice Broking, and Avinash Gorakshkar, head of research at Profitmart Securities, recommended 4 stocks to buy today. Daily actions of Sumeet Bagadia 1]Industrial bank: Buy from CMP, target 900 and 940, stop loss 840 2]Maruti Suzuki India Ltd or MSIL: Buy from CMP, target 7500 and 7600, stop loss 7150 Avinash Gorakshkar day trading stocks to buy 3]Titan Company: Buy around 2400, target 2470, stop loss 2370 4]ICICI Bank: Buy around 736, target 765, stop loss 721. Warning: The opinions and recommendations expressed above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, not Mint. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



