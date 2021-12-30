Stocks Rise Higher, Scoring S&P 500 Records, Dow





A wobbly trading day on Wall Street ended with most stock indexes managing small gains, enough for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to hit all-time highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after falling 0.2% at the start. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. All three indices started the day slightly in the green. The benchmark S&P 500, which also set a record Monday and Thursday, has now posted 70 records for the year. In the post-WWII era, this is the index’s highest record since the 77 it set in 1954. The Dow last set a record in early November. Major US stock indices are set to end this year with strong gains. With two trading days remaining this year, the S&P 500 is heading for a gain of over 27% for 2021. That would be its best performance since 2019, another record year for the market. Better-than-expected corporate earnings growth helped fuel the upside in markets this year and kept indexes at new highs, said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management. As we wrap up this quarter, analysts’ earnings expectations have risen slightly for 2021, he said. It’s an integral part of what has resulted in so many historic highs. Things were going a lot better than expected as we moved through the year. The S&P 500 gained 6.71 points to 4,793.06. The Dow Jones added 90.42 points to 36,488.63. The Nasdaq lost 15.51 points to 15,766.22. Small business shares also rose. The Russell 2000 Index gained 2.74 points, or 0.1%, to 2,249.24. Gains in healthcare and tech stocks helped push the S&P 500 higher on Wednesday. Biogen jumped 9.5% for the biggest gain in the index, while Micron Technology was up 3.5%. Retailers and businesses reliant on consumer spending were among the top performers coming out of the Christmas shopping season. Target, Nike, Kroger and AutoZone all rose 1.3% or more. Losses in the communications, energy and financials sectors helped contain market gains. Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, fell 0.9%, Exxon Mobil fell 0.9%, and Morgan Stanley fell 1.2%. Investors have become more comfortable with the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the past two weeks. The rapidly spreading virus appears to be less severe and cause fewer deaths and hospitalizations than other versions of the virus. However, much is still unclear about omicron, which is spreading extremely quickly and leading to a return to pandemic restrictions in some locations. The variant is quickly becoming the dominant variety in the world. What the market is still trying to determine is what the impact of the increase in omicron cases here in the United States is, Haworth said. While virus-related lockdowns and travel restrictions remain a big concern, most major investors have closed their positions for 2021 and are expected to hold on until next week. Trading this week has been slow, with less than 3 billion shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange in the past two days, compared to 4.5 billion shares typically bought and sold on an average day. Bond yields rose in the final days of 2021. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.55% from 1.48% on Tuesday night. Energy futures mostly increased. The price of US crude oil rose 0.8%.

