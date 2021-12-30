The winners and losers of the Japanese stock market and what to watch out for in 2022





The reopening of the games has resulted in gains in the Japanese equity market this year, as 2020s pandemic winners like healthcare and home stocks have plunged to all-time low. Shipping stocks topped advances in the Nikkei 225 Stock Average, and commodity-related groups were among the top performers in the Topix. Meanwhile, drug and video game makers fell, and market giants SoftBank Group Corp. and Fast Retailing Co. were also among the major declines. Looking ahead to 2022, JP Morgan is bullish on automakers, saying their profits are expected to pick up as supply chain issues recede. The broker is also fond of real estate thanks to rising domestic inflation, as he sees a rebound in capital spending benefiting machinery and IT services, strategists including Ryota Sakagami wrote in a report on the 30th. November. SMBC Nikko says reducing concerns about stagflation, rate hikes in the United States and easing Chinese policy should help generate value gains in Japan and economically sensitive stocks from February. “We see a high probability that Japanese stocks will outperform the global market in 2022,” strategist Masashi Akutsu wrote in a December 15 note. Here’s a look at some of the biggest moves in Japanese stocks in 2021 (stock moves since the start of the year are shown in parentheses): Winners Nippon Yusen KK (+ 265%), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. (+ 230%), Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. (+ 172%) Japan’s three largest shipping companies were the country’s best performing blue chips in 2021, driven by high container rates. Analysts expect another good year to come amid strong demand as economies recover. The reopening economies have raised crude futures contracts by about 50% this year, which in turn has helped stocks of energy exploration companies, including Inpex. Nikon Corp. (+ 92%), Citizen Watch Co. (+ 71%) A rebound in travel and tourism helped boost demand for Citizens watches and Nikons cameras, while the latter also benefited from expectations of further growth in its chip-related business. Fuji Electric Co. (+ 70%), Denso Corp. (+ 55%) While Tesla Inc. may be the biggest generator of headlines in the electric vehicle space, Japan has a few EV games that have quietly rivaled the lead of the US giants this year. Toyota Motor Corp.’s electrification push is expected to boost sales of its largest Denso spare parts subsidiary, while Fuji Electric is seen to have a competitive advantage in power chips for electric vehicles. Losers M3 Inc. (-40%), Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. (-31%) Healthcare has been hit hard as investors began to look beyond COVID-19. Last year’s biggest Nikkei winner M3 was this year’s biggest loser as the market slashed bullish forecasts for its health-related online business. Pharmaceuticals was the worst performing Topix sector, and Chugai fell the most among major drugmakers after gaining nearly five times in the previous four years. SoftBank Group Corp. (-34%) Masayoshi Sons is Japan’s most direct agent for the sale of Chinese tech giants amid Beijing’s regulatory crackdowns. In addition to the fall in the value of its investments in companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Didi Global Inc., SoftBank also suffered a six-month hiatus in its support share buybacks. Nexon led game makers as people returned to their offices and schools, in addition to issues with Chinese regulatory approvals. The return to more normal lifestyles was also bad news for food delivery website operator Demae-Can Co., dropping its shares by 72% to sit at the Jasdaq low for 2021. Fast Retailing Co. (-29%) Operator Uniqlo has been hit this year by weak activities in Japan and China as well as continued outbreaks of coronavirus around the world. It has also faced consumer boycotts linked to labor issues in Xinjiang and soaring cotton prices. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)







