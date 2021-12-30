Asian Stock Markets Mixed After Wall St Summit and FOX13 News Memphis Virus Outbreak





BEIJING – (AP) Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday after Wall Street peaked and daily new coronavirus cases in the United States hit a record high. Tokyo and Seoul retreated while Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Wall Street won its 70th record of 2021 on Wednesday. Optimism has been tempered by data showing new cases of the virus in the United States have reached an average of 265,000 per day, in large part thanks to the more contagious variant of the omicron. Markets cling to slim optimism as health care resources balance, “Mizuho Bank’s Tan Boon Heng said in a report. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8% to 3,625.46 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost less than 0.1% to 28,886.09. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.7% to 23,237.27. Seoul’s Kospi was down 0.2% to 2,987.84 and Sydney’s S & P-ASX 200 was down less than 0.1% to 7,504.90. New Zealand and Bangkok won while Singapore and Jakarta fell. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 4,793.06. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2% to 36,488.63. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1% to 15,766.22. The S&P 500 is on track for a gain of over 27% in 2021. The benchmark, which also set records on Monday and December 23, hit more new highs in 2021 than any year since 77 in 1954. The Dow Jones set a record in early November. Investors were encouraged by rising corporate profits and progress in vaccine development and treatment for viruses. This was tempered by the Federal Reserve’s decision to try to calm US inflation, which is at its highest level in nearly four decades, by reversing the stimulus measures that have pushed up stock prices. The S&P 500 was supported on Wednesday by gains in healthcare, tech and consumer stocks. Biogen jumped 9.5% for the biggest gain in the index. Target, Nike, supermarket operator Kroger and auto retailer AutoZone were up 1.3% or more. Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, fell 0.9%, Exxon Mobil fell 0.9%, and Morgan Stanley fell 1.2%. Trading was lighter as investors closed their positions for the year. Less than 3 billion shares were traded on the New York Stock Exchange, compared to a typical daily average of 4.5 billion. Investor concerns about the omicron variant eased after researchers said it appeared to cause less severe symptoms and President Joe Biden avoided announcing travel or other restrictions that could weigh on the economic activity. Still, markets are uncertain about the impact of omicron, which is spreading rapidly and quickly becoming the dominant variant. In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 38 cents to $ 76.95 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract advanced 58 cents to $ 76.56 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the basis of international oil prices, gained 38 cents to $ 79.59 a barrel in London. It closed 29 cents higher than the previous session at $ 79.23. The dollar rose to 115.02 yen from 114.97 yen on Wednesday. The euro climbed to $ 1.1349 from $ 1.1344. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

