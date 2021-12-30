Planning a party for New Years Eve? Know your (insurance) limits, urges NW council

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Are you throwing a New Years Eve party to kick off 2022? If this is the case, keep in mind that as the hosts of a party where alcohol is served or the guests are debilitated, owners and renters could be responsible for the safety of their guests. even after they left the party, the NW Insurance Council said on Wednesday.

At last count, 43 states have a social responsibility of the host, or Responsibility of the music store statutes in the books. Most of these laws grant an injured person – such as the victim of a drunk driver – the right to sue not only the driver at fault, but also the person responsible for the service of alcohol, whether he is Be it a bartender / owner or a private citizen throwing a party in their own home.

Host social responsibility laws can hold the party host responsible for the safety of party guests, as well as anyone injured by a party guest after leaving the event. As a homeowner, this could put you at risk, even if someone like a teenager in your home throws a party without your consent and someone is injured or causes injury to someone else on the property. the way back.

Protecting yourself, your family, and your guests starts with making sure you have home or tenant insurance with enough liability limits to protect your financial assets, said Kenton Brine, chairman of the NW Insurance Council. Homeowners should also take steps to make sure their homes are safe for residents and visitors.

Your insurance agent or company can help you understand what is covered by a home or tenant insurance policy, as well as the exclusions, conditions and limitations of your policy.

If alcohol liability (coverage for bodily injury or property damage caused by an intoxicated person) is covered by your home insurance policy, the limits can range from $ 100,000 to $ 300,000. $ – but this may not be enough, depending on the Insurance Information Institute (III). In these circumstances, it may be wise to consider adding a personal liability insurance policy, which increases the coverage available in the event that a liability claim is filed against you.

Remember that if the limits of liability are not sufficient to pay for the injuries and / or damage suffered by an accident victim, your personal property, your home, your investments or even your retirement savings could be at risk. through legal action, Brine said.

Northwest Insurance Council and the Insurance Information Institute offer these common sense tips for your holiday party or other party gatherings:

Familiarize yourself with your state’s host social responsibility laws, which vary from state to state.

Encourage guests to choose a designated driver so that he or she can drive other guests home. If you are attending a party and planning to drink alcohol, arrange in advance for a sober driver to take you home.

Be a responsible host or hostess and limit your own alcohol consumption so you can judge the sobriety of your guests.

Offer non-alcoholic drinks and always serve food during the party. Stop serving alcohol late in the evening and switch to coffee, tea, water, and soda.

If guests are drinking too much or seem too tired to get home, arrange a ride with a sober guest, a cab, or a ride, or put them to sleep in your home.

Consider installing an app on your smartphone to call ridesharing services like Uber Where Raise, so you can have a car come to pick up guests who you think shouldn’t be driving alone.

Keep driveways safe by shoveling snow to create a path or by raking or sweeping leaves and other debris away from porches, decks, sidewalks and driveways. Also, keep the aisles well lit.

WTSC Zero goal and the NW Insurance Council encourages everyone to make a plan before they party and help stop someone else from driving while impaired.

If you witness an impaired driver on the road, it is appropriate to call 911. When you speak to 911 dispatchers, they will ask you for the make and model of the vehicle, the license plate number. , the route and direction taken and a description of the driver. If you witness unsafe driving behavior, law enforcement will ask you to keep a safe distance and do nothing that could endanger you while reporting the vehicle to law enforcement.

The NW Insurance Council is an insurance-backed, not-for-profit organization that provides information on home, auto, and business insurance to consumers, media, and public policy makers in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.