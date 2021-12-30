Business
Planning a party for New Years Eve? Know your (insurance) limits, urges NW council
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Are you throwing a New Years Eve party to kick off 2022? If this is the case, keep in mind that as the hosts of a party where alcohol is served or the guests are debilitated, owners and renters could be responsible for the safety of their guests. even after they left the party, the NW Insurance Council said on Wednesday.
At last count, 43 states have a social responsibility of the host, or Responsibility of the music store statutes in the books. Most of these laws grant an injured person – such as the victim of a drunk driver – the right to sue not only the driver at fault, but also the person responsible for the service of alcohol, whether he is Be it a bartender / owner or a private citizen throwing a party in their own home.
Host social responsibility laws can hold the party host responsible for the safety of party guests, as well as anyone injured by a party guest after leaving the event. As a homeowner, this could put you at risk, even if someone like a teenager in your home throws a party without your consent and someone is injured or causes injury to someone else on the property. the way back.
Protecting yourself, your family, and your guests starts with making sure you have home or tenant insurance with enough liability limits to protect your financial assets, said Kenton Brine, chairman of the NW Insurance Council. Homeowners should also take steps to make sure their homes are safe for residents and visitors.
Your insurance agent or company can help you understand what is covered by a home or tenant insurance policy, as well as the exclusions, conditions and limitations of your policy.
If alcohol liability (coverage for bodily injury or property damage caused by an intoxicated person) is covered by your home insurance policy, the limits can range from $ 100,000 to $ 300,000. $ – but this may not be enough, depending on the Insurance Information Institute (III). In these circumstances, it may be wise to consider adding a personal liability insurance policy, which increases the coverage available in the event that a liability claim is filed against you.
Remember that if the limits of liability are not sufficient to pay for the injuries and / or damage suffered by an accident victim, your personal property, your home, your investments or even your retirement savings could be at risk. through legal action, Brine said.
Northwest Insurance Council and the Insurance Information Institute offer these common sense tips for your holiday party or other party gatherings:
- Familiarize yourself with your state’s host social responsibility laws, which vary from state to state.
- Encourage guests to choose a designated driver so that he or she can drive other guests home. If you are attending a party and planning to drink alcohol, arrange in advance for a sober driver to take you home.
- Be a responsible host or hostess and limit your own alcohol consumption so you can judge the sobriety of your guests.
- Offer non-alcoholic drinks and always serve food during the party. Stop serving alcohol late in the evening and switch to coffee, tea, water, and soda.
- If guests are drinking too much or seem too tired to get home, arrange a ride with a sober guest, a cab, or a ride, or put them to sleep in your home.
- Consider installing an app on your smartphone to call ridesharing services like Uber Where Raise, so you can have a car come to pick up guests who you think shouldn’t be driving alone.
- Keep driveways safe by shoveling snow to create a path or by raking or sweeping leaves and other debris away from porches, decks, sidewalks and driveways. Also, keep the aisles well lit.
WTSC Zero goal and the NW Insurance Council encourages everyone to make a plan before they party and help stop someone else from driving while impaired.
If you witness an impaired driver on the road, it is appropriate to call 911. When you speak to 911 dispatchers, they will ask you for the make and model of the vehicle, the license plate number. , the route and direction taken and a description of the driver. If you witness unsafe driving behavior, law enforcement will ask you to keep a safe distance and do nothing that could endanger you while reporting the vehicle to law enforcement.
The NW Insurance Council is an insurance-backed, not-for-profit organization that provides information on home, auto, and business insurance to consumers, media, and public policy makers in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.
Sources
2/ https://ktvz.com/community/community-billboard/2021/12/29/planning-to-host-a-new-years-eve-party-know-your-insurance-limits-nw-council-urges/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos