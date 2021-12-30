TransAlta Completes Canadian Conversion from Coal to Natural Gas





A major Canadian electricity producer has successfully pulled out of coal in this country, nine years ahead of the government deadline. Calgary based TransAlta Corp. on Wednesday announced that it has completed the planned transition from coal to natural gas in its power generation in Canada. Read more: TransAlta to stop mining coal at Highvale near Edmonton and stop using coal in Canada The company said the recently completed conversion of the Keephills Unit 3 power plant west of Edmonton was the latest of three coal-to-gas conversions at its thermal power generation facilities in Alberta. . In a press release, TransAlta President and CEO John Kousinioris said the company took a major step forward long before a federal mandate that will require the complete phase-out of coal-fired power generation in Canada. by 2030. The story continues under the ad “We are happy to have taken this important step, nine years ahead of the government’s target,” Kousinioris said. “Our transition to coal is one of the most significant carbon emissions reduction achievements in Canadian history.















1:57

Coal-fired power begins to go offline in Alberta as the shift to cleaner energy accelerates





Coal-fired power begins to go offline in Alberta as the shift to cleaner energy accelerates on January 2, 2018

As of 2019, TransAlta says it has invested $ 295 million in its coal-to-gas program, which also included the conversion of Unit 6 at Sundance and Unit 2 at Keephills near Wabuman, Alta., And Sheerness Units 1 and 2 near Hanna, Alta., as well as the construction of new high volume gas delivery infrastructure. Trending Stories Several provinces consider allowing COVID-positive health workers to work

Smart speaker asks child to touch a dime to turn on the power outlet during a ‘challenge’ Converting to natural gas from coal maintains the company’s current production capacity while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 50%, the company said. Beginning Friday, TransAlta will also close its Highvale thermal coal mine, the largest in Canada and operating on the south shore of Lake Wabamun, west of Edmonton, since 1970. The story continues under the ad Read more: TransAlta to phase out coal-fired electricity years ahead of Alberta deadline TransAlta’s move away from coal is an important step in Alberta as it strives to reduce its reliance on coal for power generation. In 2014, 55% of Alberta’s electricity was produced from coal. The province, led by then-Premier Rachel Notley, announced in 2015 – three years before the federal government’s coal mandate – that it would phase out emissions from coal-fired electricity generation. by 2030.















6:32

COP26: The push towards the exit of coal





COP26: The push to phase out coal November 4, 2021

In addition to TransAlta, other Alberta companies have also made significant utility conversion commitments. Edmonton-based Capital Power Corp. said it would spend nearly $ 1 billion to replace two coal-fired power plants west of Edmonton with natural gas and stop using coal altogether from here. 2023. The story continues under the ad TransAlta said that overall, it had withdrawn 3,794 megawatts of coal production since 2018. The company still operates the Centralia coal-fired power plant in Washington state, which is expected to close at the end of 2025. TransAlta says it is on track to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by 60%, or 19.7 million tonnes, by 2030 from 2015 levels and achieve net zero emissions by 2050. © 2021 The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8477926/transalta-coal-natural-gas-power/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos