CDC monitors more than 90 cruise ships amid COVID outbreaksExBulletin

Wilfredo Lee / AP MIAMI The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more cruise ships due to new cases of COVID-19 as the omicron variant is causing extremely high infection levels in industrial hub Florida. The CDC said 88 ships are now either under investigation or under observation, but did not say how many cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Four other vessels are also monitored by the CDC. Florida hit a new record for daily cases on Tuesday with 46,900 new cases in one day. Since Christmas, the state’s 7-day daily case average has surpassed previous records set in last summer’s outbreak, reaching 29,400 infections. Coronavirus hospitalizations in the state also fell from about 1,200 patients two weeks ago to about 3,400 on Wednesday. But that’s still less than a fifth of the number of hospitalizations reported at the end of August due to the delta wave. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling on the CDC and cruise lines to halt cruise travel again, six months after the industry has made a comeback. “Our warnings have proven to be sadly premonitory and still convincing. It is time for the CDC and cruise lines to protect consumers, once again suspend the docking of their ships,” the Connecticut senator said on Twitter. The cruise lines have not announced any plans to stop the cruise. And the CDC has not said it will adopt any changes, adding that it still has plans to allow the expiration of a set of rules that cruises must follow to navigate during the pandemic. The regulation, known as the conditional navigation order, is due to expire on January 15 to become a voluntary program. “The CDC recognizes that cruising cannot be a zero risk activity,” CDC spokeswoman Jasmine Reed said in an emailed statement. Most lines require adult passengers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Cruise ships are allowed to relax measures such as mask use if at least 95% of passengers and 95% of crew are fully immunized. The federal agency recommends that people avoid cruise travel if they are at increased risk of serious illness, regardless of their vaccination status. None of the ships so far appear to have so many cases that they would overwhelm the medical resources on board and require a return to port. But some have been refused entry into some foreign ports. Several Florida-based ships have reported outbreaks. The Carnival Freedom was denied entry to Aruba and Bonaire after an undisclosed number of passengers and crew on board caught the virus. Some cruise ships have not been allowed to disembark at Mexican ports due to reported cases, reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic when cruise lines negotiated mooring plans as ships were turned back by officials worried about the spread of the virus. The Mexican government said on Tuesday it would allow cruise ships that have reported coronavirus cases to dock. The country’s health ministry said passengers or crew who show no symptoms will be allowed to disembark normally, while those with symptoms or a positive virus test will be quarantined or receive medical treatment.

