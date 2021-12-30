Business
Close contacts of COVID-19 cases may work in hospitals in Prince Edward Island under certain conditions
Hospitals on the island have promulgated new protocols for dealing with staff who have COVID-19, or symptoms of it.
Health PEI says it is now certain that some staff will be in close contact with people with COVID-19 in the community, or eventually catch COVID-19 themselves, but the province has only a limited number of doctors , especially surgeons and other specialists.
For those who are in close contact, they are now allowed to return to work with a rigorous “daily testing regimen,” said Dr Michael Gardam, CEO of Health PEI.
“What we do is called a test protocol to stay, which basically means if you’ve been exposed and you’re a contact, we’ll test you daily and still allow you to work,” Gardam said.
“If we didn’t do that we would have some serious problem where we could just be understaffed, the whole country is looking at that.”
Hospital staff working with COVID reportedly a ‘last resort’
Gardam said critical staff could be allowed to work even if they have COVID-19, but only if it potentially means saving a patient’s life or preventing serious harm.
This type of work would surely be “a last resort”, he added.
“We’re going to reach a point where it could happen, and I think it’s important for us to lift it before that happens,” he said.
“So to be clear, we haven’t and I hope we don’t have to, but I want to be prepared that if we do, we’ll be good to go.”
Gardam stressed that there would be an enormous amount of care and caution in making the decision to allow someone with COVID to work, and that the “chosen circumstances” that would allow this to happen may be necessary due to the lack of Prince Edward Island staff. care system.
The situation is accompanied by a list of security protocols, such as:
- The chief public health officer should be notified.
- The person must wear personal protective equipment (PPE), move away physically from others and take breaks in isolation.
- The decision would be reassessed daily and the person replaced as soon as possible.
“What sets us apart a bit from other provinces is that they talk about understaffing, but we have even less resilience in our staff,” he said. “We have key roles that very few people can fill, and if these people get sick, we need to decide if we need them to come back to work even though they have COVID.”
Gardam said Health PEI was in talks with the staff unions about the emergency plan.
He added that allowing people to work with COVID is not something that Health PEI. plans to allow frequently, “this is something that we hope would be very, very rare.”
Over 400 cases in PEI announced this week
On Monday, the province announced 156 new cases over the weekend. Then, on Tuesday, Prince Edward Island announced 118 new cases.
As of Wednesday, there were 129 new cases of COVID-19, as well as one new hospitalization. That’s more than 400 cases announced since Monday.
There are now 526 active cases of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island and there have been 13 recoveries since Tuesday. The latest cases have pushed Prince Edward Island to 1,022 since the start of the pandemic.
We are grateful to the staff on all fronts of our Island health system. Thank you!! #ThanksHealthPEIStaff pic.twitter.com/L7zs2V9W4n
Health PEI also said there is a staff shortage in testing labs due to the community spread of COVID-19 and that these rule changes will allow some staff, such as close contacts, to return to work to reduce the backlog.
“Islanders need to know that our health care system will be there for them, they also need to know that they are much more likely to catch COVID in the community than in any of our health facilities that we will be. out there if something is wrong, ”Gardam said.
