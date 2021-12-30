Business
Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations increase again in Saint-Louis
As the omicron variant of the coronavirus becomes more prevalent in Missouri and hospitals prepare to take in more COVID-19 patients, health officials are sounding the alarm bells.
The number of people testing positive for the virus in Saint-Louis has more than tripled since last month, Saint-Louis health officials said on Wednesday. More than 14% of coronavirus tests come back positive, they said. Health officials want the rate to drop below 5%.
These trends are alarming, especially when we know that the real numbers may be higher, as many people have the disease asymptomatically and others go untested, said Dr Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, director of health at St. Louis, in a press release. In order to reverse these trends, it is important that we focus on the mitigation measures that have been proven to work and have been highlighted throughout the pandemic.
Proven testing methods, wearing a mask indoors and social distancing, as well as vaccination and booster against the virus, are the best ways to limit cases, she said.
The daily average number of new cases in the city has not been so high since the peak in November 2020, according to city data.
Meanwhile, hospitals in the Saint-Louis area are admitting more than 100 COVID-19 patients per day. The number of admissions is rapidly approaching the level it was at its highest level just over a year ago, when hospitals were admitting around 140 COVID-19 patients per day.
Since the start of the pandemic, approximately 16,000 Missourians have died from COVID-19.
The combination of vacation travel, gatherings and the omicron variant is adding to the increase in cases, said the doctors.
The omicron variant is highly transmissible. Officials from the Missouri Department of Health and Seniors’ Services announced this week that the variant is rapidly supplanting the delta strain of the virus, which has been prevalent in the state since the summer. More than half of the samples the researchers collected earlier this month contained the omicron variant.
Early research shows that the omicron variant may not be as deadly as other types of coronavirus.
But hospitals will continue to admit more people as the new variant continues to spread, said Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
With omicron, you might be less sick, Garza said. But if you infect more people, there will still be a percentage of people who are sick enough to go to the hospital. So you trade one thing for another.
Unvaccinated patients still make up about 75% of those admitted to hospital with COVID-19, he said.
However, fewer people who contract COVID-19 are dying in Missouri. This is because many have been vaccinated and hospitals have improved treatment, Garza said.
Unlike last year, hospitals have fewer resources to handle a wave of coronavirus patients, he said. Health systems do not have as many people to work as in 2020.
We kind of had this problem last year, but it got even worse this year. Even getting help from recruitment agencies is very difficult now, he said.
BJC Healthcare announced on Wednesday that it was once again restricting visitors to its inpatient units to stem the spread of the virus. Hospital officials have also warned city residents to avoid emergency rooms if they’re not sick, as many departments are inundated with patients requesting coronavirus tests.
The decision to reduce the number of visitors was not taken lightly and reflects the serious challenge we face in mitigating the spread of the virus and maintaining security throughout this current wave, officials said. BJC in a press release.
Healthcare workers, especially nurses, are quitting their jobs due to burnout or looking for more lucrative positions as travel staff, he said. Workers are also more likely to catch the virus, even if they have been vaccinated, and many get sick and are unable to work.
Eventually, people will achieve herd immunity, either through vaccinations or natural infections, Garza said.
Whether the omicron crosses the population and infects enough people to develop a sufficient immune response, I think remains to be seen, he said. But all pandemics have an end, yes!
