Stock Market Today: Wall Street Extends Year-End Record





U.S. equity futures edged higher on Thursday, extending the Dow Jones’ longest winning streak since early March, as investors continue to pull markets higher in the later trading sessions of the year then as concerns about the impact of the surge in Omicron infections fade. The S&P 500 closed at a record high for the 70th time last night, marking the strongest year of gains for the broadest U.S. benchmark since 1995, while the Dow also hit an all-time high – albeit in low transaction volumes – as investors ignored concerns over rising infections and warnings from major chipmakers that an outbreak in China could prolong the ongoing global supply crisis. This thesis may have found support for a South African Medical Research Council study of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose JNJ Covid vaccine, which showed that boosters administered to just under 69,000 healthcare workers over a six-week period – which overlapped the outbreak of Omicron infections – hospitalizations reduced by up to 85%, In Europe, the region-wide Stoxx 600 gained 0.28% on its last full trading day of the year, hitting just short of its all-time high, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed the year with a modest drop of 0.4% which still leaves Asia the most active index at the highest levels since the early 1980s. On Wall Street, futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average show an opening bell gain of 65 points before the last full trading day of the year, while those linked to the S&P 500 are valued for a lead of 10 points compared to last night’s record. Close. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite is looking to open 45 points higher as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields ease to 1.522% in overnight trading. In terms of individual stocks, Biogen (BIIB) – Get the report from Biogen Inc. shares collapsed in pre-market trading after Samsung BioLogics denied a report it was discussing buyout plans that would value the drugmaker at around $ 42 billion. Didi Global (HAVE I GOT) – Get the report from DiDi Global Inc. Stocks listed in the United States, meanwhile, fell 3.4%.

