Dow, S&P 500 Set Intraday Records As Stock Market Seeks To Extend Year-End Rally In Penultimate Session Of 2021

U.S. stocks edged up Thursday morning, with the S&P 500 and the Dow extending their march to new highs to peak in 2021, as investor buying is driven, at least in part, by belief that a spread of COVID powered by omicron will not cause lasting damage to the economy.

Investors are watching the latest economic reports for this calendar year, including a weekly update from the United States on UI claimants, which has remained at a 52-year low.

How do stock market indices behave?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.12%

rose 81 points, or 0.2%, to 36,571, after setting an intraday high of 36,679.44 early in the session.

The S&P 500 SPX index,

+ 0.18%

was trading 14 points, or 0.3%, up to 4,807, after setting its intraday high at 4,808.38 on Thursday morning.

The Nasdaq COMP Composite Index,

+ 0.50%

advanced 85 points to 15,851, a gain of 0.5%.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones rose 90.42 points, or 0.3%, ending at a record 36,488.63, and marking its 45th record at the close of 2021; the S&P 500 gained 6.71 points, or 0.1%, finishing at a record 4,793.06, for its 70th closing record of 2021. The Nasdaq Composite, however, lost 15.51 points, or 0 , 1%, closing at 15,766.22.

The week, month and year

For the week, the Dow Jones is heading for a gain of 1.5%, the S&P 500 is considering a 1.4%, the Nasdaq Composite is looking at a rise of 0.7% over the period. For the month and year, the Dow Jones was on track for a 5.8% rise in December and a 19.2% gain for 2021, the S&P 500 is considering a 5% rise for the month to ‘now and a gain of 28.4% for the year to date, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.5% on the month and 22.5% in 2021.

What drives the market?

U.S. stock indexes have hit new highs, with a report showing labor shortages and demand for workers currently eclipsing concerns about omicron.

US Department of Labor data shows 198,000 claimed unemployment benefits in the week ended December 25, leaving new jobless claims around a 52-year low amid the spread of the omicron .

Initial jobless claims fell slightly from 206,000 revised two weeks ago,based on new government data. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had predicted that the new claims would total 205,000 seasonally adjusted.

In the end, just as the claims data is back to where it was in January 2020. Of course, the hiring side isn’t, but we all know the factors, especially the few million people. who retired prematurely, wrote Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, in a note Thursday.

Along with evidence of jobless claims in recent weeks, the omicron variant of COVID, with preliminary data showing it causes milder symptoms than earlier strains of coronavirus, has yet to damage key parts of the virus. ‘economy.

The number of Americans currently hospitalized with COVID-19 stands at around 60,000, about half of the figure seen in January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported, although daily new cases are at a record high.

Hospitalizations unlikely to peak at previous high, Amesh Adalja, senior researcher at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at Bloomberg School Public Health, told The Associated Press. Vaccines and treatments developed since last year have made it easier to curb the spread of the virus and minimize the serious effects in people with chronic infections.

It’s going to take a while for people to realize that cases don’t have the same importance as they once did, Adalja said. We have a lot of defense against this. But even with fewer people hospitalized compared to past outbreaks, the virus can wreak havoc on hospitals and healthcare workers, he added.

In addition, Johnson & Johnson JNJ,

+ 0.64%

said on Thursday that a South African Phase 3 study showed her booster of her vaccine was 85% effective in preventing hospitalizations from COVID-19.

Beyond unemployment data, the Chicago Business Barometer, also known as the Chicago PMI, rose to 63.1 in December from 61.8 last month. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had forecast a reading of 62. Any reading above 50 signals growth and numbers above 60 are considered exceptional.

In housing, the 30-year fixed rate mortgage averaged 3.11% for the week ending December 30, Freddie MacFMC reported Thursday. This is an increase of six basis points from the previous week and an average of 2.67% on the same date last year.

There will be no data on Friday for the New Year holidays.

Which companies are targeted?

Actions of Tesla Inc .TSLA fell, putting them on track for a third straight decline, as the electric vehicle maker announced a voluntary safety recall of 356,309 Model 3 vehicles, citing potential issues with backup cameras.

Actions of Biogenic

BIIB,

-7.81%

were the center of attention after Korea Samsung organic products

207940,

+1.46%

called a media report that he was about to buy the company, this is not true. Biogen shares were down 5%.

shares listed in the United States of Didi Global

HAVE I GOT,

+ 5.57%

were heading to the lower pre-market after the ridesharing companysaid its third quarter revenue fell. Didi shares rose 1.2%.

Actions of Royal Caribbean Group RCL jumped 1.6% in morning trading Thursday, after the cruise line sought to downplay the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on cruises.

Actions of Kroger Co.KR rose 1% on Thursday, putting them on track for a fourth straight gain, after the supermarket operator announced a new billion dollar share buyback program.

