Elizabeth Holmes trial jury fails to reach verdict for second week in a row





The jury of eight men and four women concluded its deliberations for the year on Wednesday, ending its second week with the case without reaching a verdict.

Deliberations, which have so far lasted 44 hours over six days, are expected to resume at a federal courthouse in San Jose on Monday after the New Years.

The days of deliberation, members of the public and the press lined up outside the courthouse early in the morning to secure one of the limited seats inside the courtroom from Judge Edward Davila, the presiding judge, though the jury returned a verdict.

The courtroom, however, remained closed unless there was a jury note to read, or a verdict. It meant several long days of waiting in the hallway outside the courtroom for the coterie of nearly three dozen, mostly reporters awaiting the verdict. While a separate, empty courtroom is made available for the wait, most opt ​​for the hallway to keep an eye on the comings and goings in Davila’s courtroom.

Unlike the first week of deliberations, when jurors asked to hear audio tapes of a call where Holmes is heard pitching investors, they had no notes with the requests to review evidence in the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Legal experts say it’s unclear if there is anything that can be read about how jurors deliberate and where they may be in reaching a verdict. “It’s a really mysterious process,” said Henry E. Hockeimer, Jr., white-collar defense attorney at Ballard Spahr LLP and former federal prosecutor. “With the length of the trial and the complexity, I don’t think this is so outrageous as they are [deliberating] this long. ” “It’s a long trial. A long trial, unless it’s just a slam dunk, will result in fairly lengthy deliberations,” said Hockeimer, who added that the jurors who are part of a long trial, and in particular a high-profile federal trial. , are generally committed. “They take their obligations seriously.” According to Shan Wu, criminal defense attorney and former federal prosecutor, “it’s actually not uncommon to have very few grades.” “I would say they’re comfortable with what they’ve been given … and they’re just taking their time to go through it,” Wu added, noting that Holmes’ testimony, which lasted for seven days in court , “gives them a lot of thinking.” Tuesday’s court minutes revealed a 23-minute proceeding shortly after 11 a.m. local time in the presence of the presiding judge as well as defense and prosecution lawyers. But the court ordered the proceedings to be sealed and declined to share further details on what it pertained to. The next day, Wednesday, two sealed documents surrendered to the court docket. Holmes faces 11 federal fraud charges over allegations she knowingly misled investors, doctors and patients about her company’s blood testing capabilities in order to take their money and prevent Theranos from to fail. If convicted by the jury, Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000 plus restitution for each count of wire fraud and each count of conspiracy. She pleaded not guilty. The high-profile trial began over three months ago, and much of that time was spent on the government’s case and the 29 witnesses it called to testify. The defense called three witnesses, culminating in the testimony of Holmes herself.

