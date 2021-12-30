Attorney General James Victorious in New York opioid trial

Jury Judges Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and Others Responsible for Violating New Yorkers’ Rights

A later trial will take place to determine how much Teva should pay

Teva payment will add up to $ 1.5 billion for New York already negotiated by AG James

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement today after a jury voted that Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and its affiliates were responsible for the public nuisance charges brought by the New York State in its opioid lawsuit in the Suffolk County State Supreme Court. :

“This is an important day for New York State. It is an important day for this nation. But, more importantly, it’s an important day for every family and community torn apart by opioids.

“A jury found an opioid maker responsible for the death and destruction he inflicted on the American people.

“Teva Pharmaceuticals United States and others misled the American people about the real dangers of opioids, which is why, in 2019, I made a promise that our team would keep them, and the other manufacturers and distributors, responsible for the opioid epidemic for responsible for the suffering they caused.

“Today, I think of all those families that will never be whole again. For all those who lost their lives. For every parent who will never hold their child again. For every devastated community. But today, we have taken an important step in righting the wrongs that this country has collectively suffered over the past two decades.

“I am eternally grateful to the trial team and all staff in the Attorney General’s office, who dedicated countless hours to our opioid litigation. Without them, we would not provide more than $ 1.5 billion to New York State to invest in opioid treatment, recovery and education programs.

“While no amount of money will ever make up for the human suffering, addiction or lives lost due to opioid abuse, we will immediately work to move forward with a trial to determine how much Teva and others will pay. “

A subsequent trial will now take place to determine how much Teva and others will have to pay, which will be in addition to the $ 1.5 billion that Attorney General James has already negotiated for New York State from various manufacturers and distributors of opioids.

In March 2019, Attorney General James filed the country’s largest lawsuit to hold the various manufacturers and distributors responsible for the opioid epidemic accountable. In addition to Teva, the manufacturers named in the complaint included Purdue Pharma and its affiliates, as well as members of the Sackler family (owners of Purdue) and trusts they control; Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its subsidiaries (including its parent company Johnson & Johnson); Mallinckrodt LLC and its affiliates; Endo Health Solutions and its affiliates; and Allergan Finance, LLC and its affiliates. The distributors named in the complaint were McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Amerisource Bergen Drug Corporation and Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc.

Earlier this month, a deal with Allergan was reached that will provide up to $ 200 million to New York State, Nassau and Suffolk counties for opioid reduction, as well as to make a bar that stops Allergan and all of its subsidiaries, predecessors and successors from selling opioids in New York City and recognizes Allergan’s earlier exit from the opioid business.

In September, a deal was struck with Endo which has already provided $ 50 million to New York State and Nassau and Suffolk counties to tackle the opioid crisis.

In July, an agreement with McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen that will provide up to $ 1 billion to New York State to fight the opioid epidemic was announced.

In June, a settlement ending the sale of opioids by Johnson & Johnson nationwide that will bring in $ 230 million in New York City alone was announced.

The deals with Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen are worth around $ 26 billion overall.

The cases against Mallinckrodt and Rochester Drug Cooperative are now proceeding separately in the United States bankruptcy court.

Attorney General James continues to press for Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family to be accountable for their role in the opioid crisis.

Under the new law establishing the Opioid Settlement Fund, all funds raised by the state from opioid settlements or litigation wins will be specifically allocated to reduction efforts in communities devastated by the opioid epidemic. and will not go to the general state fund.

Separately, but in connection with his opioid work, last February Attorney General James co-led a coalition of nearly every attorney general in the country, issuing more than $ 573 million – including more than $ 32 million were destined for New York State – towards opioid treatment and reduction in an agreement and consent judgment with McKinsey & Company.

The trial team was led by Senior Enforcement Counsel John Oleske and Special Counsel Monica Hanna. Their work, as well as the work on the settlements, was supported by the Senior Advisor and Special Advisor, Mr. Umair Khan; Assistant Attorneys General Conor Duffy, Carol Hunt, Diane Johnston, Leo O’Toole, Jeremy Pfetsch, Noah Popp, Larry Reina, Michael Reisman, Lois Saldana, Jennifer Simcovitch, Louis Testa and Eve Woodin; project lawyers Wil Handley and Stephanie Torre; paralegals Ketty Dautruche and Christine Reynolds; Legal Assistant David Payne; director of research and analysis Jonathan Werberg; data scientists Gautam Sisodia and Chansoo Song; Data Analyst Anushua Choudhury; IT specialists Hewson Chen and Paige Podolny; Kristin Petrella, Electronic Discovery Document Review Specialist; former special advisers Mandy DeRoche and Elizabeth Chesler; former head of the Office of Health Care Lisa Landau; former head of the Investment Protection Bureau, Peter Pope; and former opioid and impact litigation lawyer David Nachman. The trial and all settlements were all under the supervision of First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.