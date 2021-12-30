Will the stock market bubble soon burst? ARK Innovation Bubble finally burst.

Text size





Another year, another bubble bites the dust.

Were talking, of course, about the bubble of hyper-growing stocks like those held by the



ARK Innovation

exchange traded fund (ticker: ARKK). In this space a year ago, I highlighted the fund and the stocks within it as a potential bubble, and it looks like it has burst. Large farms like

Year



(YEAR),

Teladoc Health



(TDOC), and

Focus on video communications



(ZM) fell more than 30% in the past year, and ARK Innovation is expected to end the year down more than 20%, despite a record year since

You’re here



(TSLA), its largest participation.

Worse yet, despite the fund’s fantastic gains since its launch in 2014, it has returned over 340%, its investors have been terrible market timers. They poured billions into the fund in 2020 and early 2021, taking its flow-weighted price to around $ 109, according to StoneX strategist Vincent Deluard, 16% above Wednesday’s close of 93. , $ 83.

Big dips often look like big opportunities, but there are likely more downsides ahead for ARK Innovation. 22V Researchs John Roque notes that the sharp drop in ETFs left it looking oversold, but it still hasn’t been able to recover significantly. It continues to trade below its 40 week moving average, while its chart against the



S&P 500

also seems uninteresting. Roque expects the ETF to continue falling towards $ 60, or 36% below Wednesday’s close. [The] the inability to bounce back after recording an oversold reading strongly suggests that the article in question has not finished going down, he writes.

The fast-growing disruptor bubble was not the only one that appeared to burst in 2021. Solar and clean energy stocks, which soared in 2020, have collapsed this year, with both the



iShares Global Clean Energy

ETF (ICLN) and the



Invesco Solar

The ETF (TAN) has lost almost 40% of its 52 week highs. The ad hoc acquisition companies, so hot over the last few months of 2020 and 21, have finally fizzled out, with the



Defiance Next Gen SPAC derivative

The ETF (SPAK) also fell around 40% from its February high.

As in previous years, the entire market weathered the storm. Bubble stocks weren’t big enough to dent S&P 500 returns or weren’t in the index. With two days to go in 2021, the S&P 500 was up 28%, keeping pace with its best year since 2019. But with the index trading at 21.9 times expected earnings, questions remain. if the whole market itself is a bubble.

The fact that the indexes’ gains roughly matched its rate of earnings growth suggests this is not the case. The high valuations combined with the speculative behavior of retail investors and the massive concentration in a small number of stocks suggests this is the case and bubble watchers seem fairly confident. Yes, we are in a huge, perhaps unprecedented, market bubble and it just keeps getting bigger, writes Rosenberg Research founder David Rosenberg.

No matter what you want to call the current surge, large cap valuations are high enough that investors shouldn’t expect much over the next decade, according to BofA Securities strategist Jill. Carey Hall. At just under 21 times earnings, the large cap



Russel 1000

looks set to return just 1.7% over the next 10 years, based on the historical correlation between valuations and earnings. Small caps, however, look set to do much better. The small stock



Russel 2000,

at 15.5 times forward earnings, that would imply an annualized return of 8.8%.

Trying to convince people of the merits of small caps may not be easy. The Russell 2000, although up 14% in 2021, is still around 12 percentage points behind the Russell 1000 and is expected to underperform for a fifth consecutive year. Still, it’s just a certain type of low-quality small-cap that struggled in 2021, and these companies make up about a quarter of the index. This helps to explain why the



S&P Small Cap 600,

which only has a tenth of its portfolio in the self-employed, has gained 26% this year, barely behind the S&P 500.

The 11 percentage point spread between the Russell 2000 and the S&P Small Cap 600 is the largest since 2000. This was of course the peak of the dot-com bubble, which marked the start of a period of strength for companies. small caps. actions. And while the S&P 600 continued to outperform the Russell 2000 over the next two years, both outperformed the S&P 500. Hall expects something similar in the years to come.

And if the current market environment shares some similarities with 99/00, it could prove to be a solid decade for small caps, writes Carey Hall.

We can always hope.

