High-end champagne shortage could ruin your New Years Eve





As if this year hadn’t been tough enough, it leaves us with another kick start, a champagne shortage.

Party goers eager to cheer on in 2022 with a favorite bubbly should be prepared for possible disappointment, especially if you want a high-end strain.

Liquor sellers say brands such as Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot, which can sell for between $ 50 and over $ 100 a bottle, are out of stock in many markets, forcing buyers to opt for a less chic brand or other options.

This is happening for three main reasons: increased demand, reduced grape harvests, and a disrupted supply chain that has severely slowed the production and distribution of a multitude of products, from shoes to toys to champagne.

“These factors have put significant pressure on retailers in the United States this season,” said Michael Osborn, founder and executive vice president of Wine.com. “Unfortunately, iconic brands like Dom Perignon and Veuve Clicquot are sold out in some markets, but not all. “ At the same time, the demand for champagne and sparkling wines has jumped 120% since 2019, he added. Osborn said the company anticipated the champagne supply crisis and made efforts to source popular brands. “This has allowed us to have a good supply during the holiday sales season,” said Osborn. “At this point, our selection exceeds more than 300 sparkling choices, including nearly 100 options from the Champagne region of France.” The Saucey liquor delivery service, which can get a champagne order to your door within 30 minutes, also said the availability of the sparkling is spotty before New Years and high-end brands have been hard to come by since. Christmas. Online liquor seller Drizly, which offers deliveries in under 60 minutes, said champagne and prosecco are the best-selling sparkling wines on its site ahead of New Years Eve. “While we are not yet seeing any signs that consumers are looking for alternatives on Drizly, other styles are available if consumers are having sourcing issues locally,” said Liz Paquette, Brand Director and responsible for consumer knowledge. Those options include sparkling ros, cava, and American sparkling wines, she said.

