Opening hours of the Saint-Sylvestre Stock Exchange: is the Stock Exchange open on New Year’s Day?





Simon Duke Media / Shutterstock.com New Years Eve falls on Friday, December 31, a day when people typically like to take an early take off to start welcoming 2022. But if these employees work on Wall Street, they should plan to work regular hours. The New York Stock Exchange is open on New Years Eve, as is the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Why is the Stock Exchange open on New Year’s Eve? The hours of the New York Stock Exchange are dictated in the nearly 9,000-page document governing the market. The rules state that if a legal public holiday falls on a Saturday, which New Years Day does for the 2022 kick-off, the market will not be open the previous Friday. But there is one exception that the document calls unusual trading conditions, such as the previous Friday being the end of a monthly or annual accounting period, which is December 31. Mark New Years Eve as a stock market holiday for that year. In fact, New Years Day will not be observed by the stock markets at all either, although it is a traditional holiday. Markets will be open, as usual, on January 3. The last time New Years Day was not observed as a public holiday was 11 years ago, when New Years Eve fell on a Friday in 2010. What are the 2022 stock market holidays? Stock markets will observe 10 public holidays in 2022, but New Years Day will not be one of them. An additional public holiday has been added to the stock market holiday calendar as of June 17, 2022, National Independence Day. President Joe Biden proclaimed the holiday in 2021, and the stock market will watch him move forward. Here is the 2022 stock market holidays: Holidays 2022 New Years Day * Martin Luther King Jr Day Monday January 17th Washington’s birthday Monday February 21 Good Friday Friday April 15 Memorial day Monday May 30 National Independence Day of June 17 Monday June 20

(observed) Independence Day Monday July 4 Labor Day Monday September 5 Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 24 the day of Christmas Monday, December 26

(observed) * Not observed this year Are bond markets closed on New Years Eve? While stock exchange employees will work regular hours on New Year’s Eve, bond markets will close at 2 p.m., giving their employees a few extra hours off work. The bond markets observe the same holidays as the stock markets, plus two more Columbus Day and Veterans Day. Bond markets also close early, at 2 p.m., on the following days in 2022: Maundy Thursday (April 14, 2022)

The Friday before Memorial Day (May 27, 2022) and Independence Day (July 1)

The Friday after Thanksgiving (November 25, 2022)

Christmas Eve (December 24, 2022)

New Years Eve (December 30, 2022, observed) In 2022, the stock exchanges will close at 1 p.m. on the Friday following Thanksgiving. The standard hours of operation for the New York Stock Exchange and other markets are weekdays 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

