Is the US stock market closed on Friday for New Year’s Eve? No. It’s not even closed on Mondays. Here’s why!





Blame it on an obscure rule. For the first time in a decade, there will be no closure of the US stock market on New Years Day, which falls on a Saturday. U.S. markets will be open on Friday, December 31, New Years Day, and operators of the New York Stock Exchange are also not designating January 3, the first Monday in 2022, as a public holiday instead of New Year’s Day. . The last time this kind of calendar event happened was on New Years Eve in 2010. How rare is this calendar event? Assuming it had been applied since 1928, it would have occurred 13 times from 1928. Dow Jones Market Data



The lack of New Years’ respite for stock traders is the result of NYSE Rule 7.2, which states that the exchange will be closed either on Friday or the following Monday if the holiday falls on a weekend, barring unusual business conditions, such as the end of a monthly or annual accounting period. In this case, the last day of December is a trio of posting dates, including month-end, quarter-end, and year-end dates, and comes as the markets have experienced a year-end rally. While U.S. bond markets are also open on Friday, the brokerage body that oversees fixed income trading, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, recommends a 2 p.m. close for bond trading, such as the 10-year Treasury bill TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.510%

an hour earlier. For its part, the US stock market has had its best start this year for a Santa Claus rally, generally defined as trading in the last five sessions of the year and the first two days of the new year, in a few decades. . Investors essentially dismissed concerns about the economic impact of the omicron variant of COVID. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.25%

and the S&P 500 SPX,

-0.30%

were on track for gains of around 5% or better in December and rose at least 1.5% on the week, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP,

-0.16%

was aiming for a gain of around 2% over the month and 1% over the week, Thursday afternoon.

