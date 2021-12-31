Why some traders are betting on a sharp drop in the stock market

Text size





If in doubt, get out.

The Old Saw voices the opinion that investors should stay on the sidelines if they have any doubts about what is going on in the stock market.

The axiom is apparently being redesigned at the end of 2021 as the market continues to climb into record territory, ignoring the impact of another Covid surge and the Federal Reserve’s plan to put end to the easy money policies that have long supported the economy, and therefore the Financial markets.

Rather than going out, traders go deeper into the market. They do this by using options, which emerged during the pandemic as an often more popular investment than stocks.

The new axiom when in doubt is to sell puts that are far from obvious in the whole market. Some investors sell bearish puts that expire in January and February with strike prices well below the associated stock market price. Transactions often pay around 50 cents to $ 1 per contract to investors who are willing to buy stocks at, say, 20-30% below current stock prices.

The put-sale activity is distinguished by the large number of contracts included in each transaction, which equates to an even greater number of shares, and by the diversity of stocks.

The activity is remarkable because you rarely see such large trading volumes in strike prices that are so far below the associated stock prices. Most investors tend to sell puts with strike prices that are about 5% to 10% lower than the stock price.

Alison Edwards, a strategist at Susquehanna Financial Group, recently informed her clients that she has seen overpriced put options with mostly expirations in January in a motley group of stocks over the past two weeks. The transaction took place in





WHAT



(ticker: WHAT),





Flowering energy



(TO BE),





Proximity



(DOCS),





Digital insurance



(PAGS),





Match group



(MTCH),





Connect the power



(PLUG), and





SunRun



(CLASSES).

A detailed sample of the stock includes sales of 6,000





by Dash



(DASH) January 6,000 put options at $ 110





datadog



(DDOG) January sales at $ 140 and 12,000





Lucid group



(LCID) $ 25 from February.

It’s always difficult to analyze someone else’s trades, but put sales seem to be driven by a simple desire to own the stocks at lower prices. Rather than doing nothing and waiting for the market to weaken, these investors have found a way to make their money profitable.

These operations have long been the responsibility of wealthy investors, who regularly sell such



S&P 500 Index

as a sophisticated cash management strategy. If stocks continue to advance, investors keep the money received from writing the put options. If they are forced to buy the shares, they do so at considerably lower levels.

We have a long history of supporting the sell-to-sell business with cash guarantee, and we still do. However, consider a potential twist on the usual approach: wait to sell put options until the market drops sharply and a fear premium raises the value of put options further downward.

If this happens when investors return from vacation, long-term investors might consider writing puts options on blue-chip stocks amid a market maelstrom to actually extract a large risk premium. Sales premiums should increase if stock prices fall.

The strategy is admittedly as boring as it is effective, but it offers a nice respite from a time when the world is once again in the throes of so much drama.

Steven M. Sears is President and Chief Operating Officer of Options Solutions, an asset management company. Neither he nor the company has a position in the options or underlying securities mentioned in this column.

E-mail: [email protected]