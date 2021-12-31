Global stocks pull back after gains, oil plunges as investors reassess COVID forecast

A trader works in the dealing room of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York, United States, December 28, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Dec. 30 (Reuters) – Global stock markets reversed their gains after a one-day rally on Thursday even as new US economic data indicated that a recent increase in infections linked to the Omicron COVID-19 variant did had not yet led to an increase in layoffs, a positive sign for the economy.

Low trading volumes, which led to lower oil and a higher dollar, offset previous investor sentiment that high vaccination rates and signs of milder symptoms caused by the variant mean the economy will avoid a repetition of the disturbances observed at the beginning. of the pandemic.

The MSCI gauge of equities across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) lost 0.15%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.15%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 0.25% while the S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 0.30%. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 0.16%.

Despite concerns, investors applauded a US Department of Labor report that said the number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell to 198,000 seasonally adjusted in the week leading up to Christmas, from 206,000 revised a week earlier. . Economists polled by Reuters predicted that weekly applications would rise to 208,000. Read more

“The fact that unadjusted claims are unchanged – at a time when they generally tend to deteriorate – suggests that there has not yet been an impact from Omicron,” wrote economists Thomas Simons and Aneta Markowska from Jefferies.

There was also relief in Asia, where South Korea’s 5.1% rise in industrial production could indicate some easing of supply chain issues. Chinese stocks were up nearly 1% versus Beijing, signaling interest rate cuts in 2022 (.CSI300), though they are expected to end 2021 down 5.5%. Read more

Japanese stocks, on their last trading day of the year, slipped 0.4% for an annual gain of 4.9% but below a three-decade high reached in September (.N225). Shares of the semiconductor superpower Taiwan (.TWII) ended with an annual jump of 24%.

However, oil prices traded in a mixed fashion, to close lower, even amid concerns about growing demand and news that China had cut its first batch of oil allowances by 11%. importation of crude oil in 2022, a sign that it would act against inefficient small refineries.

US crude recently fell 0.13% to $ 76.46 per barrel.

Brent, which has climbed more than 50% this year, landed at $ 79.30, up 0.09% on the day.

Markets are worried about continued inflation and the resulting hawkish turn by the U.S. Federal Reserve as investors begin to consider a first rate hike as early as March.

“We have these headwinds of the pandemic, we have had headwinds due to energy prices and skyrocketing inflation rates… but chances are that many of these factors, if not all, are ‘subside in the first quarter of next year, “said Jussi Hiljanen, strategist at SEB. “But for a few months it will be very volatile and the markets will be tested.”

Two-year US Treasury yields have jumped 55 basis points since September to 0.75%, near the highest since March of last year. However, reflecting expectations of a relatively short and shallow rate hike cycle, 10-year yields reacted much less, last rising 11/32 to a yield of 1.5065%.

The dollar appreciated against a basket of rival currencies in thinned out trading during the holidays. The greenback, which is expected to see a second month of gains, rose 0.159%, rebounding from a three-week low hit on Wednesday when it was hit by the resumption of risk appetite.

The euro gained 0.02% to $ 1.1325.

The yen saw broad year-end selling over the past week, with the dollar hitting its highest level since mid-November at 115.2 yen.

“The front-end of the US rate market is forecasting further rate hikes in the curve now, so FX could be a battle, once again, between optimism about the global recovery and expectations about the Fed.” said Kit Juckes, strategist at Company. General.

