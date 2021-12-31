Hong Kong Stock Exchange announced new listing regime for PSPC





Related practices and jurisdictions Thursday, December 30, 2021 On December 17, 2021, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited (the Exchange) announced a new listing regime for Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC). These new rules will come into force on January 1, 2022. This regulatory update reflects the stock market’s commitment to remain an attractive, competitive and diversified capital raising market in the region. Previously, on September 17, 2021, the Bourse had published consultation documents (seehere) on the proposed PSPC rules to solicit feedback from stakeholders. The announcement of the exchanges of December 17, 2021 (seehere) include: a summary of the main differences between the proposals set out in the consultation document Exchanges of September 17, 2021 and the requirements to be implemented: alinkto a 154-page report on the conclusions reached with respect to the aforementioned consultation documents. Annex IV of the report sets out the current new rules of this new regime for the SPAC, and Annex V of the report is a guidance letter on the SPAC. The new rules and the guidance letter will come into effect on January 1, 2022. The new rules define an SPAC as an issuer that has no operational activity and that is established for the sole purpose of carrying out a transaction relating to the acquisition or a business combination with a target (a Transaction From -SPAC), within a predefined period of time, to reach the target list. We’ve listed some rules of the new diet below just to give you a quick overview. Training A SPAC Promoter is a person who establishes a SPAC and / or beneficially holds Promoter Shares issued by a SPAC.

All PSPC promoters must meet the criteria for suitability and eligibility of exchanges.

Promoter Shares and Promoter Warrants issued exclusively to SAVS Promoters will not be eligible for listing.

A PSPC board must include at least two individuals with an SFC Type 6 / Type 9 license (one of whom must be an administrator representing the SFC Approved Promoter). SEO Initial offer The fundraising amount must be at least HK $ 1 billion.

The issue price must be at least HK $ 10.

Subscription and trading of SPAC securities (before a De-SPAC Transaction) will be reserved for professional investors only.

Each type of SPAC securities (shares and / or warrants) must be distributed to at least 75 professional investors, of which 20 must be Professional Institutional Investors. Crook 100% of the gross proceeds of an initial PSPC offering (excluding proceeds from the issuance of Promoter Shares and Promoter Warrants) must be held in a ring-fenced escrow account domiciled in Hong Kong and managed by a qualified trustee / custodian (the escrow account).

Funds held in the escrow account should only be released to (1) respond to redemption requests from PSPC shareholders; (2) complete the De-SPAC Transaction; or (3) return funds to PSPC shareholders when a De-PSPC transaction cannot be completed by the deadline.

Interest or other income earned on funds held in the escrow account may be used by a SPAC to meet its expenses, and SPAC promoters must bear all expenses associated with establishing and maintaining the SPAC. Redemption option SAVS must offer shareholders the possibility of redeeming all or part of their holdings in SAVS shares (for an amount per SAVS share which must not be lower than the price at which these shares were issued during the initial SAVS offer without interest. ) when there is a shareholder vote on: (1) a material change in the SFC Approved Promoter; or the PSPC Promoter who controls 50% or more of the Promoter’s Shares, or in the absence of the Promoter, the largest PSPC Promoter; (2) a De-SPAC Transaction; or (3) a proposal to extend the deadline for the De-SPAC Transaction.

Shareholders can redeem their shares regardless of how they cast their vote and no redemption limit can be imposed. Liquidation and write-off Notice of the finalization of the terms of a De-SPAC Transaction must be posted within 24 months of the PSPC initial listing date.

A De-SPAC transaction must be completed within 36 months of the initial PSPC registration date.

The PSPC may apply to the Exchange for an extension of the deadline after obtaining approval of an extension of one of the above De-PSPC deadlines by an ordinary resolution of its shareholders at a general meeting (at which the SPAC promoters and their respective close collaborators abstained from voting). The maximum extension will be six months.

The Exchange will suspend trading in the securities of a PSPC if it fails to announce or complete a De-PSPC transaction within the applicable time frame (including any extension granted) or if it does not obtain the required approval of the shareholders for a material change in PSPC promoters within one month of the change. .

In the month following this suspension, the SAVS must return the funds to its shareholders (excluding holders of promoter shares) on a pro rata basis, for an amount per SAVS share at least equal to the price at which these shares were sold. issued during the initial SAVS offer without interest.

After returning the funds to its shareholders, the PSPC must proceed with the liquidation. The Exchange will automatically cancel the SPAC listing at the end of its liquidation. Copyright 2021, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.Revue nationale de droit, volume XI, number 364

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.natlawreview.com/article/hong-kong-stock-exchange-announced-new-listing-regime-spac The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos