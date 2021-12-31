Wall Street closes, indices still ready for big annual gains

Dow and S&P belatedly withdraw from records

Wall St indices set to post their biggest 3-year gain since 1999

Low volume could exaggerate price movements – analyst

Dow down 0.25%, S&P 500 down 0.30%, Nasdaq down 0.16%

Biogen drops as Samsung BioLogics denies deal talk report

Dec.30 (Reuters) – Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, retreating late in meager vacation volume from records set at the start of the session on strong US data, including a drop in weekly jobless claims United States.

With one trading day remaining, the S&P 500 was expected to end the year up over 27%, the Nasdaq up around 23% and the Dow Jones’ annual rise of just under 20%. Each of the major Wall Street indices was on the verge of its biggest gain in three years since 1997-99.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) lost 90.55 points, or 0.25%, to 36,398.08, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 14.33 points, or 0.30%, to 4 778.73 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 24.65 points, or 0.16%, to 15,741.56.

Four of the 11 major sector indices of the S&P 500 traded higher, led by the real estate sector (.SPLRCR).

Investors applauded a US Department of Labor report that said the number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell to 198,000 seasonally adjusted in the week leading up to Christmas, from 206,000 revised a week earlier. Economists polled by Reuters predicted that weekly applications would rise to 208,000. Read more

In other good US data, the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) posted an impression of 63.1, a monthly increase of 1.3 points and 1.1 points above consensus .

A PMI number greater than 50 means increased activity compared to the previous month.

Stocks recently rallied on some of the lowest trading volumes the US stock markets have seen due to the vacations. Investors have been encouraged by the growing evidence that the Omicron variant causes less severe infections of COVID-19 than the Delta strain.

Senior U.S. infectious disease adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that the surge in Omicron variant cases is expected to peak by the end of January. Read more

A trader works in the dealing room of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York, United States, December 28, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

“Strong Chicago manufacturers data and impressive initial jobless claims continue to show a fairly healthy economy, obviously omitting lingering concerns about Omicron variants,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, Caroline. North.

Detrick warned that the low volume of trading during the holiday season could exaggerate price movements.

The stock markets have experienced a strong seasonal “Santa rally” which typically occurs during the last five trading days of the year and the first two of the new year.

Among individual stocks, Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) slipped 7.09%, returning gains from the previous session as Samsung BioLogics (207940.KS) denied a press article claiming the South Korean company was in talks to buy the US drug maker. Read more

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) stock has posted more than 20% losses since the start of the year, while the overall Dow Jones stock index is on track for a 19% gain for the year.

In 2022, investors will turn their attention to expected U.S. interest rate hikes and the midterm elections for the U.S. Congress, where Democrats under President Joe Biden now hold a slim majority.

The mid-term years tend to be the most volatile in the four-year cycle. There is actually an average 17% correction between peak and trunk over a year at the midpoint, which is the largest of the four years. Detrick added that investors have been quite fortunate this year. So know that next year will not be so easy.

Volume on the U.S. exchanges was 8.08 billion shares, compared to an average of 10.83 billion for the full session over the past 20 trading days.

Rising issues outnumbered falling on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.26 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.47 to 1 favored the advances.

The S&P 500 posted 64 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 70 new highs and 141 new lows.

Reporting by Echo Wang in Taos, New Mexico; Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bangalore; edited by Uttaresh.V, Diane Craft and David Gregorio

