Oregon schools stick to original quarantine period despite recent CDC change

Oregon’s public schools and colleges are sticking to their current procedures, despite decreasing COVID-19 quarantine and isolation times recommended by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC announced Monday that people who test positive for COVID-19 are only required to self-isolate for five days if they show no symptoms. This halves the previous recommendation of federal agencies by 10 days.

Students gather outside Kellogg Middle School on September 1, 2021. The school is one of two new public schools in Portland. Elizabeth Miller / OPB

Although the CDC announced this recommendation for the general population, it made no specific recommendations for schools or other special facilities such as long-term care facilities.

The Oregon Health Authority shared its most recent directives with local public health authorities on Wednesday evening including the adoption of CDCs shortening periods of isolation and quarantine for the general public. But the OHA noted that the sections regarding schools were not yet updated, pending further guidance from the CDC.

Dr Jennifer Vines of the Multnomah County Department of Health told the OPB that CDC guidelines regarding quarantine and isolation periods in schools could arrive as early as next week.

Oregon universities and school districts are adhering to state guidelines ahead of the next term, which begins Monday for most schools. But without clear guidelines specifically for schools, districts such as Beaverton and Portland Public Schools continue to impose longer 10-day isolation and quarantine periods in policies listed on their websites.

Last month, the Oregon Department of Education implemented a testing program to stay in which schools can provide COVID-19 tests to unvaccinated students who have been exposed to the virus and are asymptomatic. Students who test negative twice in a seven-day period will be allowed to stay in school rather than being forced to quarantine themselves at home.

Vaccinated students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 do not need to self-quarantine if they have no symptoms after exposure to COVID-19.

The Beaverton School District announced earlier this month its adherence to these new test plans to stay, which will take effect from Monday.

We have no plans to change our new quarantine plans, Shellie Bailey-Shah, public communications manager for the Beaverton School District, told OPB. [Oregon Department of Education] would need to change its directions for us to consider them.

Asked about any changes to its plans, the Oregon Department of Education directed the OPB to the OHA, which has yet to announce new guidelines for schools since the CDC changed.

Oregon’s largest universities are also awaiting state guidance before making any changes to their quarantine and isolation plans.

[W]We understand that the 10-day OHA guidelines remain in effect, even though the CDC’s guidelines have been reduced, Oregon State University spokesman Steve Clark said. Because we are bound by the OHA, our communications indicate that Oregon State requirements will be met. If they change, we will certainly follow them.

The University of Oregon and Portland State University also maintained their existing quarantine and isolation policies, but officials said they were waiting for any changes that may come from the OHA.

As state education officials await guidance from the OHA to potentially relax quarantine and isolation rules, some of Oregon’s largest universities have moved forward to tighten up. other areas of its COVID-19 policies, in light of evolving information from national authorities.

More recently, UO, OSU and Southern Oregon University announced that students and staff will be required to obtain COVID-19 recalls as part of their immunization requirements.