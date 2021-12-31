Global equity markets have been mixed after Wall St summit and wave of viruses | Colorado to DC

BEIJING Global stock markets were mixed on Thursday after Wall Street peaked and daily new cases of coronavirus in the United States hit a record high.

London and Frankfurt opened lower and Tokyo and Seoul also fell. Shanghai and Hong Kong have moved forward.

Wall Street futures were higher after the benchmark S&P 500 hit its 70th record of 2021 on Wednesday.

Optimism has been tempered by data showing new cases of the virus in the United States have reached an average of 265,000 per day, in large part thanks to the more contagious variant of the omicron.

Markets cling to slim optimism as health care resources balance, “Mizuho Bank’s Tan Boon Heng said in a report.

In early trading, the London FTSE 100 lost 0.1% to 7,411.22 and the Frankfurt DAX lost less than 0.1% to 15,844.18. The CAC 40 in Paris advanced less than 0.1% to 7,163.96.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up less than 0.1%.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.1% and the Dow Jones 0.2%. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%.

The S&P 500 is on track for a gain of over 27% in 2021.

The benchmark, which also set records on Monday and December 23, hit more new highs in 2021 than any year since 77 in 1954. The Dow Jones set a record in early November.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 3,619./19 after a vice trade minister said China’s total trade is expected to increase 20% in 2021 from one year earlier.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.4% to 28,791.71 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.1% to 23,112.01.

Seoul’s Kospi was down 0.5% to 2,977.65 and Sydney’s S & P-ASX 200 was up less than 0.1% to 7,513.40.

The Indian Sensex gained 0.1% to 57,887.26. New Zealand and Bangkok won while Singapore and Jakarta fell.

Investors were encouraged by rising corporate profits and progress in vaccine development and treatment for viruses.

This was tempered by the Federal Reserve’s decision to try to calm US inflation, which is at its highest level in nearly four decades, by reversing the stimulus measures that have pushed up stock prices.

The S&P 500 was supported on Wednesday by gains in healthcare, tech and consumer stocks.

Investor concerns about the omicron variant eased after researchers said it appeared to cause less severe symptoms and President Joe Biden avoided announcing travel or other restrictions that could weigh on the economic activity.

Still, markets are uncertain about the impact of omicron, which is spreading rapidly and quickly becoming the dominant variant.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude fell 13 cents to $ 76.43 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract advanced 58 cents to $ 76.56 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the basis of international oil prices, gained 16 cents to $ 79.05 a barrel in London. It closed 29 cents higher than the previous session at $ 79.23.

The dollar rose to 115.14 yen from 114.97 yen on Wednesday. The euro fell to $ 1.1307 from $ 1.1344.