Stock market today: Dow Jones and S&P 500 hit intraday highs but end lower

The shares gave up their morning gains on Thursday, selling at the close to end a six-day winning streak for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones previously set intraday highs on Thursday, adding to their record close on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

had withdrawn from its morning highs Thursday at noon, after setting an intraday high of 36,679.44. The index closed 91 points lower, or nearly 0.3%, after rising 190 points to its high. The Dow Jones record close on Wednesday was the first since November 8.

S&P 500 Index

also set an intraday high on Thursday morning, before sliding to close 0.3% lower. the



Nasdaq composite

Likewise, it foregone a gain to finish down 0.2%, less than 2% below an all-time high set last month.

There weren’t many headlines in the market on Thursday, leaving Santa’s rally to continue through the morning. Obviously, the Grinch appeared around 3:30 p.m., pushing the market into the red at the close.

The seasonally adjusted number of people claiming unemployment benefits for the first time fell to 198,000 for the week ended December 25, according to the Department of Labor Thursday morning. This is a decrease of 8,000 initial weekly unemployment benefit claims, lower than the 205,000 forecast.

It brings the average of the last four weeks to less than 200,000, the lowest since 1969. It is a market of job seekers.

Trading remains calm during the holiday season, with activity well below average on the US stock exchanges. Tuesday and Wednesday were among the lowest trading volume days of 2021.

With no major news or substantial economic data this week, seasonality appears to be in control. Historically, the stock market has tended to rise during the last trading days of each year, which is known as the Santa Claus rally. This year was no exception, with indexes hitting record highs this week.

Markets appear confident that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, although more contagious than the other variants, will at worst only temporarily derail the economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite global outbreaks of Covid cases, markets are reflecting the new reality that Covid is here to stay, albeit more on our terms than his, wrote Kevin Philip, managing director of Bel Air Investment Advisors. The data from South Africa regarding hospitalizations and the new updated CDC guidelines are truly encouraging.

Next year, in my opinion, we are facing a world less influenced by Covid and a return to normalcy, Philip added. The United States has implemented a new infrastructure program, with a lower likelihood of higher personal and corporate tax rates. We also have a friendly Federal Reserve, which the market says is responsibly accelerating the end of its quantitative easing.

However, Treasury markets did not signal a plethora of economic optimism on Thursday. Short-term treasury bill yields edged up, while long-term bond yields declined. That’s a flattening of the Treasury yield curve, after a big steepening move on Wednesday. The yield on the closely watched 10-year Treasury note edged down to 1.52%, still near its highest levels in a month.

Overseas stock markets generally rose on Thursday as well: the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.6% and the Euro Stoxx 600 index closed up less than 0.2%. The Japanese Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4%.

Oil prices stabilized slightly higher, with West Texas Intermediate crude up 0.6% to $ 76.99 per barrel. That price started in 2021 at around $ 50.

Bitcoin

continued a slide for several days. The price fell 0.5%, to around $ 47,160, around 4pm. Its declines since the weekend are close to 10%. The fall this week has been even more pronounced for Ether, the token behind the



Ethereum

network and the second leading crypto. Ether rose 0.1% to around $ 3,730, after being at $ 4,100 earlier this week.

Here are six stocks in motion Thursday:





Biogenic



(ticker: BIIB) the stock closed 7.1% lower on Thursday, making it the worst performance in the S&P 500 after Samsung Group denied reports it was in talks to acquire the drugmaker. Shares had climbed 9.5% on the news on Wednesday.





Kroger



Shares (KR) rose 1% after the board of grocery chains approved a billion dollar stock buyback plan.





Micronic Technology



(MU) shares fell 2.4% after the memory chipmaker said lockdowns linked to Covid-19 in China would limit production.





You’re here



(





TSLA



) the stock fell 1.5%. The electric vehicle giant is recalling nearly half a million Model 3 and Model S models over issues with the sedans’ trunk, which could cause their backup cameras to malfunction.

U.S. certificates of deposit for Nio’s Chinese response (NIO) to Tesla jumped 14.7%, recovering from a large loss on Wednesday.

China Evergrande (3333.HK) fell 9.1% in Hong Kong trading following reports that the troubled and heavily leveraged real estate giant had missed the coupon payments on offshore bonds, triggering a 30 day grace period before the defect can be reported.

Write to Jack Denton at [email protected]