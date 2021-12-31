Business
Pre-marketing stocks: 4 figures that explain the wild market in 2021
Basically, they were right.
As the year draws to a close, the verdict has fallen for Wall Street: It was a time of good fortune. Even so, simplistic narratives have often failed, as traders have learned to expect the unexpected. After all, there was inflation, which was transient until it was no longer. Some stocks have turned into memes, registering incredible gains. Bitcoin soared, then plunged then soared and plunged again.
Here are four numbers that highlight the most significant trends and provide clues as to where the market may be heading.
The big economic surprise of the year was inflation, which rocked policymakers and could pave the way for more turmoil in 2022.
So far, the markets have largely ignored inflation fears. But it’s good to stay humble and remember how wrong many forecasters were. In June, the Federal Reserve predicted that its preferred measure of inflation would be 3.4% in 2021, already well above its target of around 2%. The latest data for November showed inflation at 5.7%.
70: The number of times the S&P 500 has hit an all-time high this year
According to Ryan Detrick of LPL Financial, 2021 produced the second-highest stock market level on record. It was also one of the best years on record for stocks, with the S&P 500 on track to finish up 27.6%.
Better yet: there was only one 5% decline. This happens on average three times a year.
100 million: the number of GameStop shares traded daily at the end of January
When shares of the struggling video game retailer climbed about 2,700% in January, it woke up Wall Street lawsuits to power from armchair investors, who were coordinating on social media networks such as Reddit and Discord. and were using apps like Robinhood to drive stocks up dramatically. of their favorite companies.
And with bigger players now paying attention, the bubble hasn’t burst. GameStop is still up 717% year-to-date, although its losses are widening.
2.2 trillion: the value of the global cryptocurrency market in dollars
By now, everyone knows that cryptocurrencies are an extremely volatile asset class. Yet even by Bitcoin standards, this year has brought real ups and downs.
The most popular crypto coin first crossed $ 60,000 in March before collapsing in May, scaring new investors. But those who held on were rewarded. Bitcoin rebounded to a record high of $ 68,789.63 in November, although it was, of course, declining again in December.
China’s Xi’an lockdown hits major chipmakers
Two of the world’s largest chipmakers warn Covid-19 outbreaks and strict lockdowns at a major Chinese industrial center are hampering their operations.
Samsung and Micron said this week they had to adjust their operations in the northwestern city of Xi’an, which is experiencing one of the worst community outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic in China. Authorities have responded with sweeping measures on a scale rarely seen since the lockdown of Wuhan, the initial epicenter of the pandemic.
Why it matters: Any slowdown in the city’s production risks exacerbating the global chip shortage, an ongoing crisis that has limited the supply of everything from iPhones to new cars.
“New or stricter restrictions affecting our operations in Xi’an may be increasingly difficult to ease,” the company said.
Another Richard Branson space venture goes public
A second space company from Richard Branson is about to hit the market.
Virgin Orbit is expected to debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday after merging with a specialist acquisition company, or SPAC.
Founded by Branson in 2017, the company manufactures technology to launch satellites. Its first commercial launches took place earlier this year.
“This investment will ensure Virgin Orbit has the capital to build on its incredible foundations and continue its rapid transition to a successful commercial space launch company,” said Branson.
Warning sign: Space stocks are in trouble. Virgin Galactic shares have hit $ 62.80 this year, but have slumped following Branson’s much-publicized space trip over the summer, ending Wednesday at $ 13.04.
Following
Initial jobless claims in the United States for last week at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Coming tomorrow: Before the bell takes a break on Friday, but will be back in your inbox on Sunday for the 2022 kick-off.
