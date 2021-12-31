List of NSE and BSE stock market holidays in 2022





Indian Stock Exchanges – The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and ESB have published a list of public holidays for the stock markets in 2022. According to the list published on the ESB website, in 2022 there are 13 business holidays in total. In addition to Saturdays and Sundays, these are the days when the transaction will not take place in 2022. During these public holidays, no transactions will take place in the equity sector, the equity derivatives segment and the SLB segment. Here is the full list of public holidays in 2022 with the exception of Saturdays and Sundays which are public holidays by default. In addition, the second list indicates the public holidays falling on Saturdays and Sundays. In January, there is only one public holiday on January 26, Wednesday, Republic Day. There are two public holidays in March for Maha Shivratri and Holi on March 1, Tuesday and Friday March 18. In April, there are two public holidays on April 14, Thursday for Mahavir / Ambedkar Jayanti and April 15, 2022 on Friday for Good Friday. In the month of May, there is only one public holiday on May 3, 2022, Tuesday for Ramzan Id. In June and July there are no business holidays except Saturday and Sunday. There are three public holidays in August, August 9, 2022 (Tuesday), August 15 (Monday) and August 31 (Wednesday) for Muharram, Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi respectively. There are no public holidays on weekdays in September 2022. The three public holidays in October are October 05 (Wednesday), October 24 (Monday) and October 26 (Wednesday) for Dussehra, Diwali and Diwali Balipratipada respectively . In November 2022, there is only one public holiday on November 8, Tuesday for Gurunanak Jayanti. In December 2022, no public holiday falls on Saturdays and Sundays. In total, five public holidays in the year for Ram Navami, Maharashtra Day, Bakri Id, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Christmas fall on Sunday and therefore there are no exclusive holidays declared for these events. The exchanges may change or modify any of the public holidays indicated in the list and such changes will be notified by a separate circular published in advance. Muhurat trade will be carried out. Muhurat trading hours will be announced later through notifications. List of stock market holidays in 2022: Sl. No Dated Day Vacation Description 1 January 26, 2022 Wednesday Republic day 2 March 01, 2022 Tuesday Mahashivratri 3 March 18, 2022 Friday Holi 4 April 14, 2022 Thusday Mahavir Jayanti / Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 5 April 15, 2022 Friday Good Friday 6 May 03, 2022 Tuesday Id-Ul-Fitr (Id Ramzan) seven August 09, 2022 Tuesday Muharram 8 August 15, 2022 Monday Independence Day 9 August 31, 2022 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi ten 05 October 2022 Wednesday Dussehra 11 24 October 2022 Monday Diwali and Laxmi Pujan 12 October 26, 2022 Wednesday Diwali Balipratipada 13 08 November 2022 Tuesday Gurunanak Jayanti Public holidays falling on Saturdays and Sundays in 2022

Sl.No Dated Day Holidays 1 April 10, 2022 Sunday Ram navami 2 01 May 2022 Sunday Maharashtra Day 3 July 10, 2022 Sunday Bakri ID 4 02 October 2022 Sunday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 5 December 25, 2022 Sunday Christmas SEE ALSO: RBL Bank drops to year-long low despite new chief and RBI assurances

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Hires Over 3,000 People for Top Division Clerks, Reporters and More Across India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.in/stock-market/news/list-of-nse-and-bse-stock-market-holidays-in-2022/articleshow/88585352.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos