Where to get a free COVID-19 test in Philadelphia

With omicron and delta cases still on the rise and the holidays here, many people are looking to get tested for COVID-19. And given that the city was averaging about 1,407 new cases per day at the start of this week, a five-fold increase since November 30 and a record high, this surge is understandable.

But home test kits are increasingly difficult to find as demand exceeds supply. For example, at a series of gifts last week, the city’s health department quickly distributed around 24,000 kits, prompting the cancellation of a giveaway event due to a lack of available tests. In a statement, the city noted that the health department had placed orders for additional kits., but it is not known when these commands will be executed.

Additionally, Philly will soon see a vaccination mandate implemented for indoor meals. And until January 17, companies serving food can choose to accept negative tests from the past 24 hours instead of proof of vaccination, but only if they come from non-home testing providers such as laboratories or pharmacies.

Despite the lack of free home test kits, there are plenty of places in the city where you can get a COVID-19 test at no cost to you, but it can take a bit of work. Here’s what you need to know:

There are sites across Philadelphia offering COVID-19 testing services, including pharmacies, community centers, health clinics, primary care centers, hospitals, emergency care facilities, and testing sites. contextual. The city maintains a map of approximately 100 test sites on its website, and also keeps a list of pop-up tests in the city organizations such as the Black Doctors COVID-19 consortium, Philadelphia Fight, and the Ministry of Health.

You can also find a test location near you on the US Department of Health and Human Services website, which contains a map of test sites by state. The health start-up Curative also maintains a list of testing sites. And Labcorp offers a service where you can order PCR self-test kits from your home, and send them by mail for analysis in a laboratory.

READ MORE: What are the symptoms of omicron? Here’s how they differ in vaccinated and unvaccinated patients.

In many cases, testing sites will not charge a refundable fee for you to be tested, although they may charge your insurance, if you have it, for a visitation fee, notes the health department of the Department. city ​​online. Some sites also have requirements such as:

Make an appointment to be tested

Have a doctor’s referral for a test

Meet certain criteria, such as recent exposure to COVID-19

Stay in your car, if it is a drive-thru site

Additionally, different testing sites may offer different types of COVID-19 tests, such as PCR or rapid antigen, which vary depending on how long it takes to get your results. So, if possible, it is best to plan ahead and contact the testing site to see if their testing meets your needs and if you are eligible to receive a free test.

No matter where you go, you may experience a large queue or difficulty securing an appointment if the site does not accept walk-in visits due to the demand for testing. For example, between December 20 and 22, more than 39,000 people were tested at the city’s sites alone, The Inquirer reported.

While insurance is not compulsory to get tested for free, some sites may charge your insurance company for the cost of the visit. As the Pennsylvania Department of Health notes online, laboratory tests should be covered if your doctor or other provider has ordered a test because you have symptoms or recent confirmed or probable exposure, in accordance with the provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the CARES Act. If you don’t have any symptoms or recent exposure, your insurance might not be required to cover the potential costs of the tests, so check with them ahead of time.

Insurance can also help when it comes to being tested in an emergency care facility, if it includes a visit with a clinician. As Vybe notes online, neither rapid PCR nor antigen tests are covered by insurance if performed without a full visit so there, they suggest getting tested alongside a visit to the clinician if you are symptomatic or think you have had a significant exposure, which should not incur any cost to you.

READ MORE: Booster demand increased in suburban Philly, but many still haven’t received their extra dose

If you don’t have insurance, there are still plenty of places you can get tested for free, including city clinics and pop-ups, community centers, and drugstores. In most cases, you’ll be asked to provide some ID, but you’ll still be able to take a test if you don’t have it, the city says online.

City Health Department, BDCC, and Philadelphia FIGHT pop-ups, for example, do not all advertise any reimbursable fees for COVID testing at their facilities. And places such as CVS, Labcorps home collection service, RiteAid, Walgreens, and Quest Diagnosis also offer free tests, although many of them require you to complete a questionnaire to determine your eligibility. Typically, questionnaires focus on your exposure to COVID-19, potential symptoms and current health status, as well as demographic and identifying information.

At the moment, probably not. Private insurers are currently not required to pay for the cost of rapid home tests, such as those you can buy at drugstores and other stores. That will change in the near future, according to a White House announcement earlier this month that said people with private health insurance will soon be able to be reimbursed for the costs of the tests.

More than 150 million Americans with private health insurance will be able to submit receipts for home tests directly to their health insurance plan, so they can visit their local pharmacy, order online, and then get a refund. White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said. Any further guidelines for the repayment plan will be published before January 15th.

READ MORE: As virus cases skyrocket, some districts are considering distance learning. Philly is sticking to its plan to reopen schools next week.

The White House also announced a program that will aim to distribute free home rapid tests, but that effort will not begin until January. Around 500 million tests are expected to be distributed nationwide, but when the program will be launched and how it will work is not yet clear.

The city said if you think you have COVID-19 but can’t find a test, you should assume you are positive until you can get tested.

Usually, this means that until you have symptoms, you should isolate yourself from others for five days and wear a mask when you are around others for an additional five days after your isolation period ends. People who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are fully immunized and stimulated should wear a mask when around others for 10 days and get tested on the fifth day of that time.

In addition, the city’s health service asked that people not go to emergency departments at area hospitals looking for tests, and only use these locations if you experience an emergency such as shortness of breath or chest pain, which can be symptoms of COVID-19.