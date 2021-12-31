Prince Edward Island government restores support for workers in pandemic

Premier Dennis King has announced that several supports for workers will once again be available as COVID-19 cases increase in Prince Edward Island.

During a public health briefing Thursday, King said the supports would be reintroduced immediately.

Some of these programs include:

Reinstatement of emergency payment of $ 500 for affected workers. This program is retroactive to December 17 and will provide those who have seen an income reduction of 25 percent or more with a one-time payment. Applications are available online.

Islanders who are unable to work less than 50 percent of their scheduled shifts because they are ill, self-isolating, or awaiting COVID-19 test results are eligible to be paid by the through their employer via the COVID-19 special leave fund. The fund is active and accessible through your employer.

King also mentioned that Islanders who are unable to go to work for more than 50 percent of their scheduled shifts are eligible for national programs such as the Canada Illness Recovery Benefit, the Canada Caregiver Recovery Benefit and the Canada Containment Benefit for Workers.

For self-employed workers who are not eligible for federal programs because they do not meet certain criteria, the PEI Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture. loss of income.

The Department of Social Development and Housing has partnered with 211 to providing food or essential services to islanderswho are self-isolating or at home because of showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“Anyone who needs help with essential things such as groceries, storing supplies, helping with home heating or whatever, can call 211 and they will be put in touch with the appropriate officials to provide. those supports, ”King said.

Parents can request a “modified school meal program”

The Department of Education and Lifelong Learning and the Department of Social Development and Housing offer a “modified school meal program”.

As previously announced, students will learn at home until the province determines it is safe to resume classroom learning.

Registrations for the school canteen program open on Thursday, and there will be two customer home deliveries next week, King said.

Each delivery will offer three meals to registered people.

King said all of these programs will be live on Thursday.