King Soopers, City Market Colorado workers threaten strike action as contract deadline approaches
One of Colorado’s largest unions moved closer to a strike on Wednesday after management rejected the latest contract proposal from Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers and City Market grocery stores.
The rejection was the latest incident in an ongoing negotiation between the supermarket chain and nearly 17,000 cashiers, window dressers and other staff who want better wages and benefits after going through the pandemic. About 58% of King Soopers employees in Colorado are covered under the union’s current contract, which expires Jan.8.
Union leaders also filed a trial against the company in U.S. District Court this week, claiming Kroger violated his current employment contract by hiring temporary workers. A strike vote has been scheduled in response to continued contract negotiations.
We plan to hold strike vote meetings as soon as possible, such as in the next few days, said Kim Cordova, president of Local 7 of the United Commercial Food Workers Union. I would say they were still far away, far apart.
The company declined to comment on the dispute, but said it would continue to negotiate with union leaders before the contract deadline next month.
King Soopers Offer
The contracts are not public during negotiations, but King Soopers described some details of its latest proposal in a written statement.
The company says its offer included salary increases and new investments in health care and pension plans. Under this version of the contract, workers would get an annual hourly wage increase of 50 cents over the next four years.
The total package amounts to a $ 145 million investment in employees, according to King Soopers.
We will continue to do all we can to balance investments in wages and overall well-being while keeping food affordable for our customers, said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers and City Market. We remain committed to our employees and our Colorado community.
Many current workers are exhausted and frustrated after nearly two years of the pandemic, and they feel the work has not been rewarded in the latest proposal, according to Cordova. Union leaders say it contained a host of unfair concessions, such as a two tier wage system that would mean less pay for workers in small towns.
Grocery stores made huge profits during the pandemic, Cordova said. And while CEOs and executives benefit from the work the frontline worker does, our members suffer.
Unionized workers almost went on strike two years ago. Members ultimately decided not to move after the company offered higher raises and better retirement benefits.
Negotiations for the latest contract began earlier this month and quickly entered rough waters. The company declined to comment on the litigation, but called the move disappointing in a statement.
Workers want better safety and PPE due to ongoing pandemic
In addition to a higher salary, the union wants to see better safety and security measures in stores, such as armed security and more personal protective equipment and hygiene products distributed to staff, said Cordova. They are also looking for more affordable health care.
We hope the community stands alongside their grocers, Cordova said. We were there for them during the pandemic. We hope they are there for us.
Kroger operates approximately 150 King Soopers and City Market stores across the state. Last year, the company ranked 23rd on Fortune’s Top 500 list, with revenues exceeding $ 122 billion.
Dozens of workers attended negotiations at the Hyatt Regency conference center in Aurora on Wednesday. Night shift foreman Janetta Bridgewaters picked up several union posters and buttons from a table outside the bargaining room.
The company’s latest offer infuriated her, she said. Bridgewaters worked at various King Soopers stores in the metro area for almost 30 years and said she was barely able to make a living and prepare for retirement.
It’s a slap in the face, Bridgewaters said. I have to do more than McDonalds after 29 years.
She plans to attend the remaining trading sessions next week. Shell goes on strike if her colleagues vote for it, she said.
I’m not crossing the picket line, she said. I deserve more than 50 cents.
A strike vote meeting is scheduled for January 2-3.
This story has been updated with additional information from King Soopers.
