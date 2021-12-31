Is the Bourse open on New Year’s Eve and Monday? Here are the hours.

Text size





A new year is fast approaching. But for anyone active on the stock market, there will be no end-of-year vacation.

The US stock exchanges will remain open on New Years Eve and the following Monday this year. Traders are generally required to observe New Years Day, but not when the first day of the year falls on a Saturday.

The New York Stock Exchange quotes rule 7.2 for organizing this year’s vacation program in this way. This rule, in essence, says that the exchange will remain on the Friday before a holiday Saturday in cases such as the end of the year or the end of quarters. Here is the full text of the rule:

When a public holiday observed by the Stock Exchange falls on a Saturday, the Stock Exchange will not be open for business on the previous Friday and when a public holiday observed by the Stock Exchange falls on a Sunday, the Stock Exchange will not be open for business on the following Monday, unless unusual business conditions exist, such as the end of a monthly or annual accounting period.

And, by rule, the NYSE will remain open on Monday because New Years Day does not fall on Sunday. When New Years Day falls on a Sunday, the scholarship ends on the following Monday. This is what will happen next year: January 2, 2023 will be a holiday.

Like the NYSE, the Federal Reserve will not observe the holiday on Monday this year. Bond traders, at least, will have some breathing space on Friday. The bond market closes at 2 p.m.

But not all exchanges handle vacations the same. The Toronto and London stock exchanges will be closed on Monday, January 3.

And establishments that are usually open on Saturdays will be closed. The US Postal Service, for example, will be open on Friday and closed on Saturday.

So, the best answer as to why Monday is not a holiday for the NYSE? Much to the anger of the teary eyed traders, that’s simply because that’s what always happened when the calendar lines up this way.

Barrons appointment Monday for the first trading day of 2022. Actions, options, and bonds will be traded and investors will see for the first time whether the new year can match the impressive gains of 2021. the



S&P 500

and



Dow Jones Industrial Average

added about 28% and 19%, respectively, in 2021, at the close on Thursday.

For the S&P 500, that places the return of 2021 in the fifth in performance dating back to 1927. For the Dow Jones, last year was in the top third of years going back to 1896. Hopefully the new year is another profitable year. .

Some positive news for anyone looking for a break: you won’t have to wait too long. The first long weekend of 2022 is January 17, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Write to Al Root at [email protected]