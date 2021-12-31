Profits picking up after pandemic to keep Tokyo stocks on an uptrend in 2022

The Tokyo stock market is expected to maintain its bullish momentum through 2022, as a continued rebound in corporate earnings will likely offset lingering concerns about global inflation as well as expectations for the pandemic situation to improve.

Market analysts predict that the Nikkei benchmark average of 225 issues will reach 34,000, a level not seen since March 1990 and an 18% increase from the closing level on the last trading day of 2021 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The decline is expected to remain around 26,000.

The Nikkei index rose 4.9% in 2021 to end at 28,791.71, a third consecutive year of increase but a smaller gain than the 16% increase of the previous year.

Along with precision equipment makers, the retail, ground and air transportation, and service sectors are expected to lead Japan Inc.’s profit growth after restrictions imposed to curb the pandemic placed these sectors, among other industries, in the most difficult business environment.

The tourism industry, for example, is also expected to benefit from the reopening of economic activities in line with the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations, as the government is expected to resume its “Go To Travel” subsidy campaign after the shutdown of the program. promoting nationwide travel in December 2020 following a peak in COVID-19 infections.

Listed companies are expected to post 8% to 10% growth in pre-tax profit in the fiscal year ending March 2023, according to estimates from major securities firms.

“Profits are expected to increase by around 10% (in FY 2022) and stocks will recover even if (growth is limited to) only 5%,” said Shingo Ide, chief equity strategist at NLI Research Institute.

People attend a ceremony marking the close of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s year-end trading session on Thursday.

| AFP-JIJI

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in its latest forecast that the global economy will grow 4.5% in 2022, while the Japanese economy is expected to grow 3.4%.

The OECD added that “deadlier strains of the virus” could be a blow to the global economy. But market players aren’t too worried about the new omicron variant of COVID-19.

“Investors will continue to keep tabs on news of the new strain, but hopes for omicron vaccines should allay any serious fears,” said Maki Sawada, strategist in the investment content department of Nomura Securities Co.

Vaccine makers such as Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. have said that a third injection of their COVID-19 vaccines should provide increased protection against the omicron variant.

Sawada said new COVID-19 drugs are also likely to ease concerns about the pandemic, helping the market to hit the 34,000 mark by the summer.

Japan has seen an increase in the number of omicron infections, although at a much slower rate than in some other countries. However, a resurgence of COVID-19 cases driven by the new variant is unlikely to cause immense concern, given reports that omicron could cause less severe illness than other variants of the coronavirus, Sawada added. .

In the forex market, the US dollar is expected to strengthen further against the Japanese yen at 118 after crossing 115 at the end of November, its highest level since March 2017. Currently, the US dollar has remained around the 114 level.

Nonetheless, the Tokyo stock market is unlikely to receive a substantial boost from further depreciation of the yen. A weaker yen increases profits for overseas exporters when repatriated, but investors remain cautious as it also increases import costs at a time when energy and material prices are on the rise. according to analysts.

People walk past an electronic quote board displaying the closing prices of Tokyo Stock Exchange shares on the last trading day of the year in Tokyo on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

Soaring raw material and energy costs are among the major risks in 2022. Average gasoline prices in Japan briefly hit their highest level in seven years in 2021.

Reflecting a tight supply chain and increased demand following the reopening of businesses around the world, the U.S. Consumer Price Index for November was up 6.8% from the previous level. previous year, registering the largest increase in over 39 years. Soaring inflation rates in the world’s largest economy caused global markets to fall sharply at some point in 2021.

But market participants are confident the Federal Reserve will tackle inflation risk in due course after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in November that the US central bank will step up its reduction in asset purchases. , while its two-day policy meeting in December pointed to three rate hikes. in 2022.

“The Fed’s approach to rapidly increasing prices has allowed market participants to regain a sense of calm as the bank was clear on the need to tackle the problem,” said Masahiro Yamaguchi, head of investment research at SMBC Trust Bank.

Market players will also be paying close attention to the midterm elections in the United States in November. If Republicans regain a majority in the Senate, US President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party “may struggle to push through legislation for the remainder of his term, which will weaken sentiment and lower stocks,” Sawada said .

Another event to watch to see if the ruling Liberal Democratic Party will be able to keep its regime stable is the election to the House of Advisors in Japan, she added.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange is also expected to reorganize its current four trading sections into three “prime”, “standard” and “growth” sections on April 4, but the restructuring is not expected to significantly affect the calculation of the Nikkei index, according to Yamaguchi.

According to a traditional Japanese stock market proverb, the year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac falling in 2022 this time is considered a good year for stocks. However, analysts take the saying with a grain of salt as most of the Tiger’s previous year did not see particularly good performance in the market.