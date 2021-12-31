Fed moves in 2022 could end stock market pandemic

For two years, the stock market has largely been able to ignore the reality faced by Americans during the pandemic, the growing cases of the coronavirus, the loss of life and livelihood, lockdowns due to the underlying policies that have brought it about. kept dynamic.

Investors can now say goodbye to all of this.

By 2022, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates to fight inflation, and government programs to stimulate the economy during the pandemic will have ended. These policy changes will cause investors, businesses and consumers to behave differently, and their stocks will eventually take some air off the stock market, analysts say.

This will be the first time in nearly two years that the Fed’s incremental decisions could force investors or consumers to become a little more wary, said David Schawel, chief investment officer at Family Management Corporation, a wealth management firm. At New York.

By the end of the year, the general opinion on Wall Street is that 2022 will be a bumpier ride, if not a roller coaster. In a recent note, analysts at JP Morgan said they expected inflation currently at 6.8% to normalize in the coming months, and that the surge in the Omicron variant of the coronavirus slows economic growth.