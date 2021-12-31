Brexit news: Doubts have arisen as London Stock Exchange leads Europe with record year | City & Business | Finance





In total, 122 companies listed on the LSE this year have raised more than £ 16.8 billion in initial public offerings (IPOs). An additional £ 32.4 billion was raised by existing listed companies offering new share offerings. In a statement, the group said the results confirmed “the UK’s position as one of the world’s major financial centers and an engine of the UK national economy – providing capital to fast-growing companies from today and tomorrow, as well as to existing businesses “. The numbers put London far ahead of other European stock exchanges, raising more than the Amsterdam and Paris stock exchanges combined.

Globally, only China and the United States lead the way. Julia Hoggett, CEO of LSE plc, said: “2021 has demonstrated the strength of UK capital markets with our busiest year since 2007. “He also highlighted the vital role LSEG’s capital markets play in supporting innovation, growth and the transition to a low-carbon economy. The group also notes that London has maintained its reputation for attracting international business, with 2021 seeing new listings in the US, Canada, Australia and across the EU.

39% of all capital raised this year is from tech or mainstream internet companies with notable examples including Oxford Nanopore and Wise, the largest tech company to ever go public. 2021 was also a strong year for currency trading, with volumes reaching a new daily record of over $ 680 billion (£ 504.59 billion). Murray Roos, Group Head of Capital Markets for LSEG, said: “I am delighted that these companies have experienced strong growth, new clients and record numbers. “The strength of this combination is demonstrated in the innovation we have brought to the market this year. DO NOT MISS :

“We look forward to building on this momentum and recent regulatory changes in the UK to make London an even more attractive place to raise capital. “ Since leaving the EU, the UK government has revised financial regulations and looked for ways to improve them. Earlier this year, changes were made to make it easier for companies to go public following the Lord Hill and Ron Kalifa reviews. Other reviews, such as the review of the future regulatory framework, are also underway, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak announcing a “one-time-in-a-generation” opportunity to improve growth and competitiveness.

