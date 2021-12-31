Paxlovid and molnupiravir, the COVID antiviral treatments, can be hard to find: Shots







Two highly anticipated COVID-19 pills have been cleared for emergency use and allocated for shipping to states, but supply is tight and deployment varies from state to state.

Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir are both oral antiviral pills that can be taken at home to prevent patients from going to hospital. They are meant to be taken within the first few days after taking COVID-19, and they reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by up to 88% for Paxlovid and 30% for molnupiravir.

At present, they are reserved for patients of the highest risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease. For example, people with weakened immune systems, including transplant patients and the elderly, are particularly vulnerable. So many hundreds of thousands of people who test positive for the coronavirus daily would not be candidates for treatment.

Although the Department of Health and Social Services has allocated approximately 65,000 cures of Paxlovid and 300,000 courses of molnupiravir to states and programs across the country last week, many have yet to reach their destinations.

That hasn’t stopped patients from asking for them, however.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared the pills for emergency use just before Christmas.

Almost immediately, Dr Sarah Doernberg, at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center, says her colleagues have started receiving calls from patients asking them to.

“I think people think all of a sudden it’s approved, so everyone will get it,” she said. “And there’s this whole process of allocating the drugs and then sending it to hospitals. And then you have to tie it to e-prescribing and it’s new drugs. There are all these safety issues that need to be checked… So it’s a complex process. ”

State health departments decide which clinics, hospitals, local health departments, and pharmacies will receive the shipments, and then they can be shipped.

But even these plans can vary widely from state to state.

In Indiana, for example, Paxlovid will only go to designated hospitals and molunpiravir will only go to designated pharmacies. But in Ohio, both drugs will go to providers already set up to administer monoclonal antibodies.

“Due to the limited supply, the state is using existing monoclonal antibody suppliers to distribute the drug on day one, and as the supply becomes more readily available, the state will expand to others. providers, ”Ohio Department of Public Health spokesperson Alicia Shoults said. “Shipments are expected to arrive direct to suppliers within the next week.”

The scarcity of supply means that there will not be something for everyone. Wyoming, for example, is only getting enough Paxlovid for 100 people this week.

This could mean that some patients, after receiving a prescription from their doctor, have to look for a pharmacy that offers one if they can find one.

“It won’t be in all pharmacies at all,” says Kurt Proctor, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at the National Community Pharmacists Association.

The federal government started to list some places that dispense Paxlovid and molnupiravir.

But your regular pharmacy is unlikely to have the drugs in stock. If you end up getting a prescription filled at an unknown pharmacy, be aware that these pills may interact with other drugs, especially Paxlovid. Katherine Yang, one of the pharmacists who led the deployment of COVID therapy at UCSF, has some important tips.

“Patients need to be strong advocates for themselves and when they receive their medication, let their pharmacist and doctors know what other medications they are taking,” she says. A pharmacy that you do not usually visit may not know your other medications so that it can alert you to potentially dangerous drug interactions.

Yet a small number of Walgreens pharmacies have started receiving and distributing Paxlovid and molnupiravir as part of a federal partnership. “Store locations are prioritized based on rapid and drive-thru testing capabilities, high levels of COVID-19 in the community, vaccination rates, and accessibility for high-risk and socially vulnerable populations.” Walgreens spokesperson Kelli Teno said.

Supply is expected to increase, but there won’t be as many treatments as there are vaccines from afar.

The United States has so far ordered 10 million courses of Paxlovid, to be delivered until next year. And he ordered 3.1 million courses of molnupiravir. By comparison, the United States ordered 100 million doses of each of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines before their initial launch.

Dr. Helen Boucher, Interim Dean of Tufts Medical School, points out that these pills are not a substitute for vaccination. “None of these therapies we’re talking about, whether it’s antibodies, remdesivir or pills, are as effective as vaccination,” she says.



