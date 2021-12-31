Is the Bourse open on New Year’s Day?





“Money never sleeps,” as the famous saying goes, but that doesn’t mean the stock markets are open 24/7. New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq normal hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, which means markets close on weekends. They also observe several public holidays during the year, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. On certain holidays, or the days before and after these, stock markets remain open, while bond markets may close or reduce their hours of operation. On very rare occasions, markets may also close for days of national mourning, such as in 2018 as a sign of respect following the death of President George HW Bush. If a given holiday occurs on a Saturday, the Friday before it usually becomes a stock exchange holiday, while markets generally close the following Monday if the holiday falls on a Sunday. Will the stock exchange be open on New Years Day 2022? The dawn of a new year was one of the first four holidays in U.S. law, along with Independence Day, Christmas Day, and Thanksgiving. Either way, all markets will be closed on New Years Day, as January 1, 2022 falls on a Saturday. While the stock markets will observe regular opening hours on Friday, December 31, 2021, the bond markets will close earlier, at 2 p.m. The exchanges operate during normal hours on Monday January 3. Tony Battista of the TastyTrade financial network believes markets such as the New York Stock Exchange should start embracing after-hours trading, commonly referred to as 24/5. This would mean that people could trade selected securities 24 hours a day, five days a week. He said News week: “If you really want to take the anxiety out and show leadership, it’s high time the NYSE stepped up and lowered the three-day limit for breaks and moved to 24/5 trading. “Computers have changed the old auction system, and now combined with new products like cryptocurrencies and NFTs, it’s time for the NYSE to show the world who’s the leader before anyone else. do it. “Markets are constantly moving and evolving to meet public demand, and so is the NYSE. A new paradigm is brewing.” Stock exchange festivals 2022 New Year’s Day – Saturday January 1

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – Monday January 17

Washington’s Birthday – Monday February 21

Good Friday – Friday April 15

Memorial Day – Monday May 30

National Independence Day June 17 – Monday June 20

Independence Day – Monday July 4

Labor Day – Monday September 5

Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 24 (closing early at 1 p.m.)

Christmas Day – Monday December 26

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/stock-market-open-closed-new-years-day-2022-holiday-1664576 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos