Stocks firm on Europe’s last full trading day of 2021

The French CAC 40 outperforms the European benchmark YTD

The CAC 40 on track for the best year since 1999

Technology and healthcare stocks lead the gains

Credit Suisse finds second violation of COVID-19 rules by its president December 30 (Reuters) – European stocks ended higher on Thursday in hopes that further restrictions and restrictions are not needed to tackle the pandemic as the new year dawns, but an increase in COVID cases- 19 due to the Omicron variant limited the gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 0.3%, up for the second week in a row with tech (.SX8P), healthcare (.SXDP) and travel stocks <.SXTP>, on your mind. Most European exchanges, including the German DAX (.GDAXI), the French CAC40 (.FCHI), the Spanish IBEX (.IBEX) and the London FTSE 100 (.FTSE) were on course to post gains for the second consecutive week. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register However, the risks of hawkish central bank moves on mounting inflationary pressures and lingering concerns over the recent surge in global Omicron business have so far limited gains. The European Central Bank is close to meeting its medium-term inflation target of 2% and may lift stimulus measures faster than expected if price growth continues to surprise on the upside, the chief executive said. Dutch central bank Klaas Knot to a German newspaper. “Traders continue to make headlines about the growing number of patients with the omicron variant… It is concerning that the number of cases is high, but low hospitalization rates are determining the mood of the markets,” said David Madden, Analyst. at Equiti Capital. Spain’s IBEX (.IBEX) rose 0.5% even as flash data showed consumer prices in December rose 6.7% nationwide from same month of the year latest, the fastest annual rate of inflation since 1989. read more The index underperformed its regional peers in 2021, gaining nearly 8%, compared to a 22% increase for the STOXX 600. The French CAC 40 has jumped 29.2% year-to-date, eclipsing the gains of the STOXX 600, as hopes of an economic recovery have boosted luxury stocks, although the outlook for demand from Asia remain gloomy for the new year. The CAC 40 outperformed the STOXX 600 in 2021 Global COVID-19 infections have reached an all-time high in the past seven days, Reuters data showed on Wednesday, as countries attempt to tackle the pandemic while keeping economies open. Read more British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week he would not impose new restrictions linked to the pandemic this year, as a curfew has been ruled out in mainland France. Read more Researchers said on Thursday that a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) was 84% ​​effective in preventing the hospitalization of South African healthcare workers who were infected during the spread of Omicron. Read more Several European markets, including Italy, Germany and Spain, will be closed on Friday, while Paris and London will trade for half a session, before the New Year. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shashank Nayar in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Shounak Dasgupta and David Gregorio Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

