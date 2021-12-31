Shares surged in 2021, as Wall Street rolled its eyes on Covid





the Dow gained around 40 points at the start of Friday’s session, or 0.1%. It is up 19% this year. the Nasdaq was up 0.2% on Friday and gained over 22% in 2021 while the S&P 500 , which also rose 0.2% at the start of the session, is up more than 27% this year.

This is the third consecutive year of gains for the three major indices, each of which is not far from record highs. In fact, the S&P 500 has closed at a record high 70 times this year.

Optimism about the effectiveness of vaccines, however, helped fuel investor enthusiasm, as did the firm hand of the Federal Reserve and other central banks, most of whom have pledged to act with caution as they move forward. ‘they seek to normalize monetary policy and slowly begin to raise interest rates.

The US economy faltered somewhat in the third quarter, with growth slowing to an annualized pace of just 2.3%. Still, consumer spending remains relatively strong and the hot housing market continues to be a bright spot for the economy. But investors will be watching the Fed closely in 2022. Traders are currently assessing a more than 50% chance that the Fed will hike rates for the first time since 2018 at its March meeting and that Jerome Powell & Co. will end up raising rates three times in total next year in order to fight inflation. Investors will also be watching Washington to see if more stimulus could come from the White House and Congress after President Biden’s plan to pass a Build Back Better Act ran into a problem. The market will also keep an eye on Covid cases to see if more companies will delay return-to-work plans or be forced to impose more stringent restrictions such as mask and vaccine warrants. The winners and the losers Home deposit HD Microsoft MSFT Devon Energy DVN Marathon MRO andhas dominated the Dow this year, with every blue chip stock having jumped more than 50% this year. Oil companiesandwere the top performers in the S&P 500, recovering on the back of soaring crude prices. Both stocks more than doubled. Apple AAPL Alphabet GOOGL Nvidia NVDA Cutting-edge technologies such as, owner of Googleandwere also big winners. Modern MRNA Pfizer PFE BioNTech BNTX biotechnology, one of several manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines, has also thrived, gaining more than 140%. Rivalsandincreased by almost 60% and 215% respectively. Disney SAY Netflix NFLX Leisure stocks were the big losers, however.was the biggest dog in the Dow Jones, falling nearly 15% this year. The company suffered from increased competition fromand others in streaming media. Penn National Gaming PENN Sands of Las Vegas LVS Casino ownersandeach plunged about 40% and trailed the S&P 500. A slowdown in tourism, particularly in the Asian gambling mecca of Macau, and an uphill battle for customers in the emerging US legal sports betting market have hurt casinos.

