Business
Graham Holdings has a mishmash of assets. Why his action is a buy.
The Graham family has been linked to Warren Buffett for more than four decades.
Graham Holdings
,
the family conglomerate, equates to a small-scale version of Buffetts
Berkshire Hathaway
,
with a large group of independent companies and a solid balance sheet.
Graham Holdings (ticker: GHC) was known as the Washington Post Co. until it sold the flagship newspaper to Jeff Bezos for $ 250 million in 2013. Despite his significant legacy, Graham is little followed by Wall Street.
You don’t get any more low profile than Graham Holdings, says Craig Huber of Huber Research Partners, one of the few analysts to follow the stock, citing the company’s lack of quarterly conference calls and limited relationship efforts with the company. Investors.
This is a missed opportunity, as thinly traded stocks, at around $ 590, look cheap compared to the estimated value of the company’s assets. They include valuable local television stations, the Kaplan education company, manufacturing and healthcare operations, several car dealerships and restaurants in the Washington, DC area such as the historic Old Ebbitt Grill, which was the capital’s most profitable restaurant before the pandemic.
What Graham is trying to do is recreate a little Berkshire Hathaway and leave the leadership teams in place to run the businesses, Huber says. Investors are frustrated because they don’t understand how it all fits together. The analyst is overweighted and has a target price of $ 730 on the stock.
|Business
|Total value (Mil)
|Value per share
|Kaplan
|$ 1,600
|323
|TV channels
|1,500
|303
|Health care
|500
|101
|Manufacturing
|500
|101
|Other companies
|700
|141
|General business expenses
|-650
|-131
|Equities, Net cash, Other assets *
|400
|81
|Pension surplus (adjusted for taxes)
|1,100
|222
|TOTAL
|$ 5,650
|$ 1,141
|RECENT PRICE
|$ 587.52
* Shareholdings adjusted for taxes.
Source: Barrons estimate
Graham is trading well below its book value of about $ 800 per share. Barrons wrote favorably about the company in July 2020, when it traded around $ 360 per share. Shares have risen around 10% this year, but have been unchanged since spring 2017.
On a sum of its parts, Graham could be worth more than $ 1,100 per share according to an analysis we carried out with the help of an institutional holder.
A spin-off of its local television channels would go a long way in unlocking value. With lucrative network affiliates in Houston; Orlando, Florida and Detroit, this business could be worth $ 1.5 billion or more, or about half of the company’s current market value.
And there’s a precedent: Graham ditched its cable TV business in 2015 to holders like
Cable A
(CABO), whose stock has more than quadrupled since.
Graham trades around half of my conservative estimate of NAV [net asset value], which is about as inexpensive as I can remember during my decade of following the business, says Eli Samaha, Managing Partner at Madison Avenue Partners, Graham Holder. This is a surprising discount for such a well-run, shareholder-focused company. I expect earnings per share to be significantly higher in a few years, as losses at Kaplan and other companies dissipate and share numbers decline through buybacks.
The stock is trading for a modest 12 times expected earnings. Graham’s profits are expected to rise 33% in 2022, to $ 48.25 a share, aided by increased political advertising on TV stations and lower losses at some of Kaplans’ international businesses.
The company was run from 1991 to 2015 by CEO Don Graham, whose mother, Katharine Graham, held various executive positions in the post for decades before his death in 2001. The company remains a family business. Current CEO Tim OShaughnessy, 40, is the husband of Don Graham’s daughter Laura.
Graham Holdings has an excellent balance sheet, with $ 400 million in cash and net investments, and a heavily over-funded pension plan with a surplus of over $ 2 billion. Given the federal rules, it’s not easy to monetize a pension surplus without hefty penalties, but the company continues to explore ways to do it.
The over-capitalized pension plan mirrors Buffett’s advice to Katharine Graham decades ago that the Post should weigh its assets heavily on equities. The bulk of the assets have long been managed by Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb and First Manhattan, both of whom have ties to Buffett, 91. Manhattan’s first founder, David Sandy Gottesman, 95, sits on the board of directors of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A).
Kaplan includes an American test preparation company; Purdue Global Online University, in partnership with Purdue University; and international operations, including English as a Second Language programs.
So why is the stock trading so cheap? Graham doesn’t talk much with Wall Street, and he has little analyst coverage. (His CEO was not available to speak with Barrons.) The family controls the business through non-public voting action, making a takeover or activist involvement unlikely.
We believe there is a substantial delta between our share price and our view of intrinsic value, CEO OShaughnessy said in a presentation for Graham Holdings’ annual investor day in early December. If this gap persists, he added, we will likely continue to be a buyer of the stock.
The company slowed down its share buybacks in 2021, however, buying $ 22 million worth of shares in the first nine months of the year, up from $ 123 million for the corresponding period of 2020. Graham Holdings continues to expand its range of activities, pay $ 323 million for Leaf Group, a consumer Internet company, in June. Recently he bought a Virginia Ford dealership for an undisclosed price.
With stock trading at such a low price, buybacks should arguably be a higher priority than adding companies to an already complex mix. A larger dividend would also help the current yield is only 1%.
In a November memo, Huber wrote that Graham Holdings is valued at less than four times its annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda, using an average of 2022 and 2023 Ebitda, about a third of the multiple of Marlet. It uses an average of 2022/2023 because the corporate television sector tends to do better in major election years, such as 2022, due to political advertising.
These various valuation metrics are too appealing to ignore, and we think the downside risk is minimal, Huber wrote. Its $ 730 share price target reflects a 20% conglomerate haircut applied to a mishmash of assets that admittedly don’t make much sense for us to be together.
In a highly valued market, Graham Holdings is a low-cost, asset-rich company with a potential catalyst in the spin-off of its television business.
Write to Andrew Bary at [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.barrons.com/articles/buy-graham-holdings-stock-berkshire-hathaway-51640902664
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]