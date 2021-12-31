Sensex gathers more than 450 points on the last trading day of 2021





Titan was the best winner of the Sensex pack.



The benchmark Sensex stock index rose more than 450 points on the last trading day of 2021 on Friday, driven by strong gains in Maruti, SBI and Bajaj Finance. The 30-stock index jumped 459.50 points or 0.80% to end at 58,253.82. Likewise, the Nifty rose 150.10 points or 0.87% to 17,354.05. Titan was the top winner in the Sensex pack, up 3.5%, followed by Kotak Bank, SBI, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, HUL, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma. On the other hand, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, and Infosys have lagged behind. The Tokyo and South Korean stock exchanges were closed on Friday. Among others, the Hong Kong Hang Seng rose 1.24% while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.57%. European stock exchanges were trading with losses during mid-session trades. “What a year 2021 has been … The world recovered from the Covid pandemic but faced another wave of the virus spreading in March. However, Nifty continued to increase throughout the year until ‘in October, then saw a decent correction. Globally and in India, market capitalization to GDP hit an all-time high due to large cash flows, low interest rates, expectation of a rapid return to normal and poor returns from other asset classes, ”said Dhiraj Relli, Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Securities. The transition to 2022 will see more normal monetary policy, and investors may well expect more moderate returns from financial markets. Central banks will start to raise rates but will remain more tolerant of inflation. Central banks and their assessment of economic conditions will likely be central to shaping investment strategies again in 2022, he added. “After a great show in 2021, the valuation levels of Indian stocks could make most people cautious about India in emerging countries and Asia. Indian stocks face many challenges including the US rate cycle, rising oil prices, elections in key states, potential Covid Wave 3, an upward inflection in domestic interest rates, rich overall ratings and a strong relative trailing performance, ”Mr. Relli said. Meanwhile, international benchmark Brent crude oil slipped 0.43% to $ 79.19 a barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth 986.32 crore on Thursday, according to stock data.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/sensex-rallies-over-450-points-on-last-trading-day-of-2021/article38079621.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos