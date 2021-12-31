JPMorgan and Citi staff to start 2022 with remote working





Exterior view of the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co. in New York City on May 20, 2015.

December 30 (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has offered its staff the option of working from home for the first two weeks of 2022, with a caveat that all employees should return to duty at most late February 30. 1, according to a note seen by Reuters. The bank told workers it was not changing long-term plans to work from the office. “With the increase in vacation travel and gatherings, we are allowing more flexibility during the first two weeks of January to work from home (if your role allows) at the discretion of your manager,” the memo reads. Citigroup (CN) also asked its employees to work from home in the first weeks of 2022, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The bank told him on Dec. 15 to employees in his New York office that they could work from home if they could during the holidays. Read more U.S. banks have been more proactive than other industries in encouraging employees to return to the office, but those plans have come under close scrutiny due to the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Earlier this month, JPMorgan asked unvaccinated Manhattan staff to work from home, while easing mask requirements for vaccinated staff working in its Manhattan offices. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/jpmorgan-citi-staff-start-2022-with-remote-work-2021-12-31/

