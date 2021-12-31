Stock market minnows bid farewell to 2021 with healthy gains





Small stocks put on a stellar spectacle in 2021, delivering 63% returns in the midst of a dream run in the stock market and are expected to continue their momentum in the New Year as well. Beating the pandemic blues, the Indian stock market has posted stunning gains this year, hitting several milestones and smaller stocks have benefited the most from this strong momentum. From hitting the epic 50,000 mark in January to scaling up to level 62,000 in October, the BSE Sensex has had a memorable ride this year. In 2021, the mid-cap index gained 7,028.65 points or 39.17%, while the small-cap index rose 11,359.65 points or 62.76%. By comparison, BSE Sensex has jumped 10,502.49 points or 21.99% this year. The mid-cap index hit its all-time high of 27,246.34 points on October 19, 2021. Likewise, the small-cap index hit a record high of 30,416.82 points on the same day. The 30-stock benchmark also hit an all-time high of 62,245.43 on October 19. “The calendar year 2021 has been a turbulent year for the stock markets and various other asset classes. Markets were extremely concerned about the potential impact of the second wave of Covid-19, however, it turned out to be less unfavorable for India compared to developed markets, ”said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail), Kotak Securities. The Sensex had gained 15.7% in the momentous 2020 year, where the benchmark witnessed both massive sell-off and massive buy-back. Small and mid-cap indices became market favorites in 2020. Small and mid-cap stocks gained as much as 24.30% last year. “We are in a structural bull market where small and mid cap stocks tend to outperform and we believe this bull market is likely to continue for at least the next 2-3 years. to be very selective from here, ”said Parth Nyati, founder of Tradingo. (This story was not edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

