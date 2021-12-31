J&J Booster Reduction of Hospitalizations in South Africa





December 31, 2021 – Booster dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine helped reduce hospitalizations and serious illness among South African medical workers as the Omicron variant swept across the country, new study finds About 69,000 healthcare workers received a booster dose of the J&J vaccine between November 15 and December 20, according to the study published in medRxiv. The booster provided about 85% effectiveness against hospitalization due to COVID, according to the study. Our data shows that a homologous boost given to (health workers) 6 to 9 months after the initial single vaccine protects against hospitalizations, according to the study. Linda-Gail Bekker, co-principal investigator of the study, said Reuters Let the study reassure us that COVID-19 vaccines continue to be effective for the purpose for which they were designed, which is to protect people from serious illness and death. “ The study is good news for Johnson & Johnson, which has come under criticism since the vaccine’s launch. Earlier this month, a panel of experts advising the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccines said Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the preferred vaccine for adults because J&J carries the risk of ‘a rare but potentially fatal side effect that causes blood clots. . Johnson & Johnson welcomed the results of the new study. This adds to our growing body of evidence showing that the efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine remains strong and stable over time, including against circulating variants such as Omicron and Delta, Mathai Mammen, MD , the global director of Janssen Research & Development, said in A declaration. Health officials around the world were hoping the J&J vaccine would help bring COVID under control in underdeveloped countries. The initial J&J vaccination requires only one injection, compared to two injections of Pfizer and Moderna mRNA-based vaccines, and does not require extreme refrigeration for transport and storage, unlike Pfizer vaccines. and Moderna.

