Will the minimum wage go up in Utah? Utah not among states raising wages on Jan. 1

Low wages in half the country will have a little more reason to celebrate the advent of 2022 as widespread increases in minimum wage rates are set to take effect in the coming year.

But, the thousands of people who toil for hourly rates at or near the $ 7.25 minimum in Utah will not be among them.

A report released earlier this month by payroll experts at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US identified 26 states that announced increases to minimum wage rates in 2022. Utah was among 14 states that, as of Jan. 1, 2021, remained at the federal minimum wage rate of $ 7.25, according to department data American Labor. Five states do not have minimum wage requirements and two states have rates below the federal minimum.

On January 1, 2022, California will become the first state to impose a minimum wage of $ 15 per hour, and Washington state is not far behind with its new minimum of $ 14.49 per hour taking effect the same day.

While most states make changes much lower than these rates, some city governments have imposed even higher requirements, with West Hollywood, Calif., Expected to have the highest minimum wage rate in the country, 17.64 $ an hour for hotel employees, as the New Year begins.

Researchers at Wolters Kluwer said that while some of the increases coming into effect in 2022 have been expected for years, conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have prompted other states to take action on wage issues.

These minimum wage increases indicate steps to ensure a living wage for people across the country, said Deirdre Kennedy, senior payroll analyst at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US, in a statement released with the report. In addition to the gradual increases previously approved, the change in presidential administration earlier this year and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have also contributed to these changes.

However, not all state-level changes extend to all employees. California’s new rate only applies to businesses with 26 or more employees, with a slightly lower rate of $ 14 per hour for small employers. Maryland also has a tiered plan in place for 2022, with a minimum wage of $ 12.50 an hour for large employers and $ 12.20 for small businesses.

Some states have also adopted industry-targeted minimum wage rates. This includes New York City, where fast food restaurant workers are guaranteed $ 15 an hour and airport workers are paid a minimum wage of $ 18 an hour.

Utah has remained at the $ 7.25 minimum set by the federal government since 2009, and several attempts to increase that rate through new state legislation have failed to find support, including one proposal being considered during the general legislative session earlier this year.

Representative Clare Collard, D-Magna, proposed a gradual increase in Utah’s minimum wage that would have moved the rate to $ 15 an hour in annual increments over four years. cabbage HB284 got a committee hearing, but went no further after the House Affairs and Labor Committee voted 10-3 to table the measure.

During that hearing at the end of February, Jordan Hess, vice president of the St. George’s Area Chamber of Commerce, argued that the free market should remain which makes these decisions and that a mandatory minimum at the statewide would harm rural Utah.

We don’t think the government should be setting those wages. The free market economy on which our country was built, while imperfect, lifted more people out of poverty than any other economic system in the history of the world, he said.

And a minimum wage of $ 15 could decimate a lot of our small businesses. … If $ 15 an hour is good for Salt Lake County, so much the better. Well, that won’t work in Washington County, Hess said.

But Collard told Deseret News this week that she would present a revised proposal in the 2022 session and remains convinced that the increase in the minimum wage, which would impact the incomes of some 19,000 Utahns, is a move that will have direct benefits for these people. , their families and the general economy of the state.

When you start to think about $ 7.25 an hour the mindset is that these are for high school kids and people who are in their first job, but that’s just not true, a said Collard. There are families who try to survive on these jobs, and some work two or three to make ends meet.

When people earn more money, they increase their standard of living and put more money into the economy. It’s getting back into the economy and allowing people to survive.

The proposed changes to minimum wages have also been a hot topic among federal leaders.

While an attempt to push a new national minimum wage rate of $ 15 an hour by President Joe Biden was removed from a COVID-19 stimulus spending plan earlier this year via procedural maneuvers, the Senator Mitt Romney of the Utah GOP joined his colleague Senator Tom Cotton. , R-Ark., Unveiling a proposal in February that would move the federal rate to $ 10 an hour, along with new, more stringent requirements for selecting employees for legal work status.

Romney said his higher wages for American workers law was aimed at raising the standard of living of those earning the minimum wage and would also incorporate an escalation component to ensure that in the future the rate changes to depending on the impact of inflation how far these earned dollars go.

For millions of Americans, the rising cost of living has made it harder to make ends meet, but the federal minimum wage has not been raised for more than 10 years, Romney said in a statement in February. Our legislation would raise the floor for workers without costing jobs and raise the federal minimum wage to $ 10, automatically raising it every two years to match the rate of inflation.

Mark Knold, chief economist for the Utah Department of Workforce Services, noted that wages were on the rise in Utah, and especially for lower-paid people, in part because critical labor shortage issues.

National data speaks for it, Knold said. The highest wage gains have been falling in the less skilled and lower paid areas. This is where the great shortage of workers lies.

The most skilled positions in higher education see an increase of 3% to 3.5%, but down in the less skilled manual labor fields, approaching 15% of wage gains in the last year, a year and half.

But even instead of state or federal imposed wage increases, hourly rate hikes are on the rise for many private employers facing increasing competition in the job market.

As this year marks the first time the average salary of restaurant and supermarket workers has exceeded $ 15 an hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, CNBC Reports other employers have already exceeded the $ 15 threshold.

Amazon has paid its workforce at least $ 15 an hour since 2018 and started offering new hires an average of $ 18 an hour in September. Costco raised its minimum wage to $ 17 an hour in October. Full-time employees at craft retailer Hobby Lobby will earn at least $ 18.50 an hour starting January 1. T-Mobile pays its 75,000 employees at least $ 20 an hour. And Bank of America has pledged to pay hourly workers $ 25 an hour by 2025.

It’s a market of job seekers, which means the competition to keep and find the best talent is competitive and as a great employer we like it that way, wrote T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert, in a letter to employees announcing the wage hike on December 10. , according to CNBC.