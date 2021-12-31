Shares are mixed in moderate trading on the last day of 2021 | Ap





On Friday afternoon, major US stock indices were mixed as the market closed what turned out to be another record year for Wall Street. The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% at 3:18 p.m. EST, after spending much of the day swinging between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.3%. Most stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 rose, with industrials, houseware makers and real estate companies among the sectors that pushed the market higher. Union Pacific rose 1%, Clorox by 1.1% and Duke Realty by 1.4%. Gains in these sectors were held back by falling technology and communications values. Discovery fell 2.7% and PayPal slipped 1.2%. Vaccine makers were among the top performers, with Pfizer up 1.7% and Moderna up 0.8%. Other governments approved their vaccines for young adults as well as boosters this week. 2021 has been a strong year for stock market investors. The S&P 500, which hit its last record on Wednesday, is heading for a gain of around 27% over the year, or 29% including dividends. This is almost as much as the index gained in 2019. It was also an eventful year. A wave of consumer demand fueled by reopening economies has pumped up company profits more than expected, helping to keep investors in a buying mood. There was also intense interest in so-called memes “stocks,” in which large groups of individual investors bought shares of dilapidated companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, causing institutional investors like hedge funds to lose billions. The Federal Reserve and other central banks have also helped prop up the market by keeping interest rates extremely low, making borrowing more affordable for businesses and consumers alike. There are still many challenges ahead in 2022. They include rising inflation, disruptions in the global supply chain, and outbreaks of more contagious variants of the COVID-19 virus. Trade was very slow on Friday. Most investors won’t resume trading until next week, or after fourth quarter earnings reports start to come out in early January. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill held steady at 1.51%. The bond market closed at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, but stock trading will operate on a normal schedule.

