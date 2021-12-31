The FTSE 100 has its best year since 2016 despite the fall of the last day





T The FTSE 100 posted its best annual gain in five years, despite slipping into the red on the last trading day of 2021. The London bluechip index closed down 18.5 points, or 0.25%, at 7,384 on Friday. The exchange closed early at 12:30 p.m. for New Years Eve. Despite a disappointing end to the year, the FTSE 100 ends 2021 in a much better place than it started. The index has risen 14.3% in the past 12 months, marking the best annual gain since 2016 and the third best year in the past decade. Shares benefited from a reopening rebound at the start of the year that saw corporate profits surge in response to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. Momentum slowed during the year due to supply chain issues and labor shortages, which hampered the rebound. READ MORE London has also benefited from a boom in IPO activity. 2021 was the best year for stock quotes since 2007, with nearly $ 50 billion raised by companies going public. 40% of IPOs were in the high growth tech and mainstream internet sectors. Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange, said: 2021 demonstrated the strength of UK capital markets with our most active year since 2007. She also highlighted the vital role that LSEG capital markets play in supporting innovation, growth and the transition to a low-carbon economy. While the FTSE 100 rose throughout the year, gains lagged behind Wall Street indices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is set to rise 17% in 2021, while the highly technological Nasdaq is up 22%.

