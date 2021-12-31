The S&P 500 broke 68 records in Biden’s first year? Here’s how the stock returns stack up for the 46th president relative to others.

It’s been a volatile year for US and global markets as the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the world in 2020 entered a new phase thanks to the omicron variant, but returns for equity investors have been strong thanks to fiscal and monetary policy which has kept interest rates at or near 0%.

So far, since being sworn in on January 20, 2021, Democratic President Joe Biden can boast the best annual performance of the S&P 500 SPX Index,

-0.26%

since the first term of President Barack Obama, who sought to pull America out of the Great Recession of 2008-09 with then-Vice President Biden.

By noon on Friday, the S&P 500 was up more than 25% in Bidens’ first calendar year, compared with a 31.2% gain for the broad index under Obama. The stock market performance for Biden is better than President Donald Trumps 18.1% for the same index in 2017.

In fact, the average performance in a Democratic president’s first year from swearing in until the end of the first year is a gain of 14.2% on average, compared to a loss of 1.2%. for the GOP.

See the attached table for a more complete list of benchmark performances under other Presidents since 1929.

Dow Jones Market Data





The performance of other benchmarks during Bidens’ tenure was also strong, but not as good as Trump’s in the first year, the data shows.

For example, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.16%

was on track for a 17.5% return since Biden was sworn in, up from 25.3% for the blue chip gauge under Trump. The Nasdaq Composite COMP,

-0.61%

gained around 19% under Biden but increased 25% in Trumps in the first year.

Trump outperformed Biden in small-cap stocks, which may be more sensitive to economic expectations and the threat of higher interest rates. The Russell 2000 Small Cap Index was up a modest 4.7% this year, up from 14.1% in Trump’s first year.

Biden pushed through a number of legislative packages in Congress to address the economic weakness created by the pandemic, including direct financial assistance for many Americans and a $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure spending plan.

The Biden administration and many economists say presidents have proposed a spending plan of around $ 2 trillion to support families and climate change measures would add only slightly to short-term inflation. , while some Republicans oppose an increase in government spending citing concerns about the fastest rise in consumer prices. this year since the 1980s, in part because of supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages as a result of the pandemic.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) cited inflation concerns as the main reason for his opposition to the social spending program still debated in Congress.

Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for the New York Times and an MSNBC analyst noted via Twitter that the S&P 500 had 70 record closings, up from 62 of those records in Trump’s first year.

Technically, those numbers should be 61 S&P 500 records for Trump in 2017, with one of those historic highs falling in Obama’s second term and 68 for Biden, with two records produced while Trump was still officially in office.

True, the stock market generally trades according to the outlook and agenda expected under the new presidential regime after election day results are determined.

