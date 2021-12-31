Business
S&P 500 ends 2021 with almost 27% gain, but drops on last trading day
U.S. stocks ended their last trading session of the year down, closing a record 2021 despite persistent headwinds from Covid-19.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.78 points, or 0.16%, to 36,338.30 on Friday. The S&P 500 fell 0.26% to close at 4,766.18. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.61% to 15,644.97.
All three indices ended the month up. December marked the Dow Jones’ fifth consecutive monthly gain and the Nasdaq recorded a six-month winning streak.
Major averages posted double-digit returns this year, as the global economy began to recover from the Covid lockdowns in 2020, while the Federal Reserve maintained the support measures first implemented in the start of the pandemic.
A trader wears “2022” glasses while working on the floors of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on Friday, December 31, 2021.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The S&P 500 rose 26.89% in 2021, marking the benchmark’s third consecutive positive year. The Dow Jones and the Nasdaq also had three-year winning streaks, gaining 18.73% and 21.39% respectively for the year.
“2021 has been another bumper year for the US stock markets,” Chris Haverland of the Wells Fargo Investment Institute said in a note. “The markets have been supported by (…) very accommodating fiscal and monetary policies.”
Strong corporate earnings also boosted US stocks, Haverland said. The estimated year-over-year profit growth rate for 2021 is 45.1%, according to FactSet. That would mark the highest annual earnings growth rate for the index since FactSet started tracking the measure in 2008.
“The economic and earnings rebound that began in 2020 continued into 2021, taking stock markets to record highs. While returns in 2020 have been driven by the multiple expansion in the price-to-earnings ratio, returns in 2021 were driven by profit growth, ”Haverland said.
The S&P 500 has set 70 closing records this year, the second highest annual tally behind the 77 closing highs of 1995.
The file closes frequently. The S&P 500 has posted at least one new record close each month since November 2020. The longest period without a new high in 2021 was 33 trading days between the record close of September 2 and October 21.
Energy and real estate were the top performing sectors in the S&P 500 this year, rising more than 40% each. Technology and financials also grew by over 30%.
Devon Energy was the best performing stock in the S&P 500 this year with a gain of 178.6%. Marathon Oil and Moderna were next on the list, yielding more than 140% in 2021. Ford was also among the top performers in the S&P 500 this year, rising 136.3% for its biggest annual gain since 2009.
Home Depot and Microsoft led the Dow Jones’ gains, increasing by more than 50% each this year. Names like Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms and Tesla were the main Nasdaq Composite winners for the year.
The stellar year for stocks has arrived even as the Covid pandemic rages on, with variants like delta and, more recently, omicron leading to outbreaks of cases throughout the year. The United States has now recorded more than 53 million cases of Covid and more than 820,000 deaths, according to CDC data as of Thursday.
Certainly, developments such as the deployment of the Covid vaccine have altered public health protocols, leaving room for some positive sentiment in the market.
But many investors and strategists expect tougher conditions next year as the Fed eases its accommodative monetary policy in the era of the pandemic and tackles lingering inflation.
“It’s going to be more difficult, I think, in the second half of 2022. Still, I think you’ll have enough market for stocks next year,” JeremySiegel, Wharton’s finance professor and market bull said on Friday. longtime on CNBC’s “Squawk”. Box.”
CNBC’s Fred Imbert contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/30/stock-market-futures-open-to-close-news.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
