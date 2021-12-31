Business
The stock market falls modestly in the last session of 2021; IBD Stock Of The Day clears point of purchase
The stock market remained slightly lower at midday in what looks to be a quiet final session of a successful 2021 for stock investors. The IBD 50 outperformed on Friday.
The Nasdaq composite and the S&P 500 fell about 0.1%. Both indices have barely moved since Monday’s 1.4% jumps.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average also lost 0.1%. Dow component Home deposit (HD) added more than 1% and continues to rise after a rebound in its 50-day moving average.
Small caps showed relative strength as the Russell 2000 climbed 0.1%.
Volume was lower on the NYSE and Nasdaq compared to the same time Thursday.
Friday’s calm trade comes after a weakening trend developed in major stock indexes. After a strong four-day rally, indices moderated and made negative price reversals on Thursday.
Snapshot of the US Stock Market Today
|Index
|symbol
|Price
|Loss of profit
|% Change
|Dow jones
|(0DJIA)
|36359.33
|-38.75
|-0.11
|S&P 500
|(0S & P5)
|4777.11
|-1.62
|-0.03
|Nasdaq
|(0NDQC )
|15723.55
|-18.01
|-0.11
|Russel 2000
|(ETC.)
|223.19
|+0.26
|+0.12
|MICI 50
|(FFTY)
|45.97
|+0.25
|+0.55
Last updated: 11:50 AM ET 12/31/2021
The main stocks that have assumed a large part of the gains of 2021, such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Nvidia (NVDA) and You’re here (TSLA) moved less than 1% at noon.
Stock market ends 2021 winner
Friday’s stock market closed a winning year 2021 in which the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gained more than 20% each. The Dow Jones is on track to end the year up almost 19%. While this is considered a solid year, it is not among the Dow Jones’ best 10 years.
It has been a particularly rewarding year for the S&P 500, which topped its 2020 gain by 16.3%. Energy, real estate and financials stocks up 33% to 46% this year helped the S&P beat other major indices. The S&P’s estimated 27% annual advance in 2021 rivals its 28.9% increase in 2019.
The Nasdaq is never expected to match its 43.6% rise in 2020 and will end the year with around half the gains, around 22%. The SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) climbed more than 34% this year, the third best S&P sector. The ETF has retreated from record highs, but remains up for the week and up 34% for the year.
A continued economic recovery should help stocks extend their gains into 2022, but investors face significant risks in the year ahead with inflation, rising interest rates and moderating growth. benefits.
Stock market break for Olaplex
Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) broke the 30.23 buy point of a handleless mug base in intense trading. But by noon, the stock erased most of the gains after rising more than 5%. The developer of a cutting-edge hair treatment was the IBD action of the day Thursday. An alternate entrance can be spotted around 28, and Olaplex is above.
IBD 50 Innovative ETF (FFTY) outperformed with a gain of 0.6%.
Endava (CASE) is still approaching a new high and a buy point at 172.51 in a cup base. Seagate technology (STX) is also close to a point of purchase, this one at 117.03.
Tesla forms a double bottom base, although it is an unbalanced model. Xpeng (XPEV), another electric vehicle company, rose 2.5% after regaining its 50-day line on Thursday. The stock is new from the IBD 50 and appears to be forming a new base.
Alphabet remains on a flat base with a buy point of 3,019.43. Materials applied (AMAT) did not continue its breakthrough from a flat base, but is still near the buy point of 159.10.
Avantor (AVTR) forms a cup base with choppy price action. Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) still trying to break above an entry of 44.49 but reversed lower today.
Taiwanese chip company Himax Technologies (HIMX) rose 6% Friday at noon and is quickly forming the right side of a base. But the pattern is deeper than normal.
Juan Carlos Arancibia is IBD’s Chief Markets Editor and oversees our market coverage. Follow him on @IBD_jarancibia
